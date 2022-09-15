Diocese of Manchester honors soup kitchen, shelter founder with award for volunteer service

Read full article on original website
The Historic Library Restaurant in New Hampshire Could Be Yours for $3.4M
A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
WMUR.com
Multicultural festival planned in Nashua during Hispanic Heritage Month
NASHUA, N.H. — A multicultural festival is being held this weekend in Nashua to celebrate the city's diverse population during Hispanic Heritage Month. The free event is being held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Greeley Park. "Festivals really bring things together, and it's about sharing," said Elizabeth Berry, the...
nhbr.com
Gresley Residence apartments wins Manchester Historic Association honor
The historic Gresley Residence has been named this year’s recipient of the Restoration of a Historic Landmark Award from The Manchester Historic Association, which annually presents the Historic Preservation Awards to recognize and support individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the city.
WMUR.com
Glendi Greek festival in Manchester kicks off 43rd year
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The 43rd Glendi festival celebrating Greek culture started Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Manchester. The celebration features dancing, vendors and raffles. The main pull is the Greek cuisine, according to staffer George Skaperdas. "We've got lamb shanks, the meat just falls off the...
nhmagazine.com
A Visit to Wonderful Winchester
The Ashuelot River was the lifeblood of Winchester from its earliest days, and by the 1880s, it powered two major mills employing more than 300 workers between them. Both manufactured Union beavers, a type of woolen cloth with a brushed surface to mimic fur. Four wooden box companies, a cotton...
laconiadailysun.com
Lots of activities line-up for the Sandwich Fair in October
SANDWICH — The annual Sandwich Fair will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Sunday through Tuesday, October 8, 9 and 10, with a midway sneak preview Friday night. This is a 3½ day event with something for everyone. Children under 12 free. Gates open at 8 a.m. and exhibit halls at 9 a.m.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
New hospital would add more than 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care in NH
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, with $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital, adding more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
harvardpress.com
All-new Groton Hill Music Center offers community, education, and performance
Turning in at 122 Old Ayer Road in Groton, one catches only a glimpse of the building on top of the hill. The long tarred driveway curves up and around and then opens into an expansive parking area. But one’s eye is immediately drawn to the impressive building that is the Groton Hill Music Center, new home of Indian Hill Music, opened to the region Sept. 6.
iheart.com
Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem
LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
laconiadailysun.com
Michaels now hiring for Laconia store
Michaels will soon open a new location in Laconia (1458 Lake Shore Road, A-105) to bring the best of their arts and crafts, home décor and custom framing to the community. Michaels is now hiring for both seasonal and permanent roles as they prepare to open the store and encourage anyone interested in joining their team to apply online at michaels.com/jobs. Joining the team comes with the benefits of a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules and ample advancement opportunities — it’s a great place for creative folks to get a start in retail and sales. More information on perks and benefits is available at mikbenefits.com.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
WMUR.com
Winning Lucky For Life ticket bought in Auburn
AUBURN, N.H. — A player who won the top prize in Friday night's Lucky for Life drawing bought their ticket in Auburn. The New Hampshire Lottery told News9 that New Hampshire had the top prize winner for the Lucky For Life game on Friday. The player bought the winning...
Aggressive turkeys take over Woburn neighborhood
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWOBURN - It's a turkey takeover for one Woburn neighborhood. The pesky birds are pecking at cars, tires, and children. "The most aggressive one is Kevin," says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who has named the aggressive birds. "Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn't so distinct. It's Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car." The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying, videos of the incidents. Tolson has almost a dozen videos....
manchesterinklink.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle...
Bomb Threat Delays Dismissal for Dover NH High School
A bomb threat delayed the dismissal of students at Dover High School Thursday afternoon. The threat was received via a telephone call to Dover Middle School around 2 p.m., and the school was evacuated, according to a letter from Superintendent William Harbron. Dover Police searched the building and the school grounds and found the threat not to be credible. Students were allowed to return to the building to collect their belongings.
