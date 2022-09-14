ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Two inmates escape from work camp facility near Coosa County

Two inmates escaped Saturday from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa county line, according to a Facebook post from the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. The post said the two were reported by the Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility which is where the two inmates were being held.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Person in custody after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning in Helena. Just after 7:00 a.m., police said officers and the Helena Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood.
HELENA, AL
Over $850,000 worth of marijuana seized at Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Several people were arrested after over 57,000 grams of marijuana were seized at a home in Birmingham Wednesday. The Birmingham Police Department said a search warrant was issued at the residence, which is located in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast. Police said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Former deputy faces domestic violence charges

A former Hale County deputy is facing domestic violence charges. According to the Hale County Sheriff's Office, Allen Nail was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail after officers responded to a domestic dispute involving Nail and his wife. Nail has since been terminated from his position at the Hale County...
HALE COUNTY, AL
Woman sought as a person of interest in connection to vehicle thefts located, charged

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman being sought as a person of interest in connection to the theft of multiple vehicles in Talladega County was located Wednesday. The Talladega Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said 69-year-old Karen Neal Hughes was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree, class B felonies.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GADSDEN, AL
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash

A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
BESSEMER, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ALABAMA STATE
One dead after being trapped in machine on Industrial Drive in Birmingham

One person is dead after getting trapped inside of a machine Wednesday night at a factory in Birmingham, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. Units responded to 123 Industrial Drive and found 55-year-old Bonnie Chancellor Jr of Birmingham trapped. Chancellor was freed from the machine but died on scene when crews arrived.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City of Helena moves forward with plan for city's future

The City of Helena is growing and city leaders are taking steps to plan for it. "In the 2010 census, Helena had a little over 16,000 residents. As of this last census in 2020, we were right at 20,000 and now the census is predicting us to be at 22,000 residents currently," Mayor Brian Puckett said.
HELENA, AL
City says BWWB chairman's resignation was already effective, cannot be withdrawn

The Office of the City Attorney said it has determined the resignation of former Birmingham Water Works Board chairman Chris Rice was appropriately tendered and was effective immediately on Sept. 6, according to a release from the office Thursday. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Da'marion "Fluff" Bothwell leads Oneonta to best start since 2012

Oneonta was on the verge of having its homecoming spoiled last Friday night, trailing region rival Cherokee County by two scores in the second half. But the hosts stayed true to their gameplan and once again turned to D'amarion Bothwell to lead the comeback. The running back scored a pair...
ONEONTA, AL

