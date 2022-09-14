Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Two inmates escape from work camp facility near Coosa County
Two inmates escaped Saturday from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa county line, according to a Facebook post from the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. The post said the two were reported by the Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility which is where the two inmates were being held.
ABC 33/40 News
Cullman county school bus involved in head-on collision, no students on board
A Cullman county school bus was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning. No students were on board at the time of the wreck. The wreck happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. It involved bus #16-20 which was heading to Cullman for a monthly inspection. The driver...
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
ABC 33/40 News
Investigation underway after video shows off-duty officer striking man during arrest
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An investigation is underway after an incident that took place outside a bar in Cherokee County over Labor Day Weekend. The incident was caught on video by a witness, early Sunday morning on September 4th at Easy Street Bar and Restaurant in Centre. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Volunteer group "Reading Allies" works to help students improve reading skills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — 25 percent of Tuscaloosa City Schools' third graders are reading below grade level, according to state data. To help those students who are struggling with their reading, there's a program of community volunteers putting in work. Tuscaloosa city and county schools have what's called "Reading...
ABC 33/40 News
Person in custody after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Helena
HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning in Helena. Just after 7:00 a.m., police said officers and the Helena Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood.
ABC 33/40 News
Over $850,000 worth of marijuana seized at Birmingham home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Several people were arrested after over 57,000 grams of marijuana were seized at a home in Birmingham Wednesday. The Birmingham Police Department said a search warrant was issued at the residence, which is located in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast. Police said the...
ABC 33/40 News
Former deputy faces domestic violence charges
A former Hale County deputy is facing domestic violence charges. According to the Hale County Sheriff's Office, Allen Nail was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail after officers responded to a domestic dispute involving Nail and his wife. Nail has since been terminated from his position at the Hale County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Woman sought as a person of interest in connection to vehicle thefts located, charged
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman being sought as a person of interest in connection to the theft of multiple vehicles in Talladega County was located Wednesday. The Talladega Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said 69-year-old Karen Neal Hughes was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property 1st degree, class B felonies.
ABC 33/40 News
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns grow over illegal dumping, littering in Tuscaloosa County
Illegal dumping and littering is an issue we have been reporting on all across the state. Viewers have reached out to us with concerns in the area of Woodland Lake Road in Tuscaloosa County. Along the road there is trash such as bottles and cans. There are some spots where...
ABC 33/40 News
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ABC 33/40 News
One dead after being trapped in machine on Industrial Drive in Birmingham
One person is dead after getting trapped inside of a machine Wednesday night at a factory in Birmingham, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. Units responded to 123 Industrial Drive and found 55-year-old Bonnie Chancellor Jr of Birmingham trapped. Chancellor was freed from the machine but died on scene when crews arrived.
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 4 scoreboard: Hoover, Thompson back on top after big region wins
Before many teams take a midseason break from region play, the slate of high school football games in Week 4 included plenty of major region matchups and some of the state's top rivalry matchups. After a tough start to the season, Thompson and Hoover both got key wins to show...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Helena moves forward with plan for city's future
The City of Helena is growing and city leaders are taking steps to plan for it. "In the 2010 census, Helena had a little over 16,000 residents. As of this last census in 2020, we were right at 20,000 and now the census is predicting us to be at 22,000 residents currently," Mayor Brian Puckett said.
ABC 33/40 News
City says BWWB chairman's resignation was already effective, cannot be withdrawn
The Office of the City Attorney said it has determined the resignation of former Birmingham Water Works Board chairman Chris Rice was appropriately tendered and was effective immediately on Sept. 6, according to a release from the office Thursday. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot...
ABC 33/40 News
Job seekers more selective as unemployment drops and job market widens
The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce held a job fair Wednesday even as Alabama's unemployment rate sits at a historic low of 2.6%. That's below the national average of 3.7%. People looking for a job had an opportunity to talk with representatives from 19 companies with hundreds of open...
ABC 33/40 News
Big plays on defense, special teams lead Pinson Valley to win over Oxford
For the second straight week, Pinson Valley's defense was the star of the show during the Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. But instead of just slowing down the opposing offense, the unit made sure to put up some points of its own. Pinson Valley scored two defensive touchdowns...
ABC 33/40 News
Da'marion "Fluff" Bothwell leads Oneonta to best start since 2012
Oneonta was on the verge of having its homecoming spoiled last Friday night, trailing region rival Cherokee County by two scores in the second half. But the hosts stayed true to their gameplan and once again turned to D'amarion Bothwell to lead the comeback. The running back scored a pair...
Comments / 0