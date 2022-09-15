Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist
Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
LIVE - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes at Rookie Faceoff
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. New addition to VGK staff caught up with Insider Gary Lawless. by Gary Lawless @GoldenKnights / VegasGoldenKnights.com. If two heads are better than one, in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, the same can be said about two head coaches. VGK Rookie...
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
After Breakout Year, Holmström Excited for Normal Year
Simon Holmström is looking to take next step after setting career-highs in third season in Bridgeport. Saturday morning was another routine rookie camp practice for Simon Holmström. The Islanders 2019 first-round pick was on the ice at 8:30 a.m. skating with the rest of his campmates, taking pointers...
Yardbarker
Blues 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Breakdown & Predictions
Forwards – 29 Noel Acciari (52), Nikita Alexandrov (59), Anthony Angello (46), Andrei Bakanov (86), Ivan Barbashev (49), Will Bitten (42), Zachary Bolduc (76), Logan Brown (22), Pavel Buchnevich (89), Martin Frk (29), Brayden Guy (84), Matthew Highmore (15), Klim Kostin (37), Jordan Kyrou (25), Mathias Laferriere (58), Josh Leivo (17), Hugh McGing (56), Dylan McLaughlin (39), Jake Neighbours (63), Ryan O’Reilly (90), Tyler Pitlick (9), Brandon Saad (20), Brayden Schenn (10), Landon Siim (82), Vladimir Tarasenko (91), Robert Thomas (18), Nathan Todd (61), Nathan Walker (26), Keean Washkurak (40)
NHL
Canadiens season preview: Goaltending, Suzuki as captain keys
Coping without injured Price among challenges of coach St. Louis entering first full season. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen
When New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald took over on Jan. 12, 2020, one of the first things he addressed was his team’s blue line. At the time, the defensemen included Sami Vatanen, Mirco Mueller, Andy Greene, Will Butcher, P.K Subban, and Damon Severson. Fast forward a few seasons and the only blueliner left of the aforementioned bunch is Severson. Fitzgerald has done a great job building up his defensive core in both size and skill. Whether it was via trade or free agency, he has focused his attention on improving the blue line and this summer parted ways with veteran P.K. Subban and 22-year-old Ty Smith.
NHL
Ducks Open Training Camp Thursday at Great Park Ice
The Ducks will open its 2022 Training Camp hydrated by BioSteel on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. All camp practices will be held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and are open to the public free of charge. On-ice practices begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday (three groups).
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Devils vs. Sabres Prospects
Watch all the action here as the Devils take on the Sabres prospects. Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. by Amanda Stein amandacstein / NewJerseyDevils.com. 3:46 AM. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Devils Look to Build on Tournament Win vs. Sabres | PRE-GAME STORY
Two teams coming off tournament opening wins against Montreal face off tonight in Buffalo. On the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens on Friday, the Devils Prospects square off against the host Buffalo Sabres tonight. You can watch the game streamed live right here on...
Yardbarker
Carolina Hurricanes’ Burning Questions Ahead of Training Camp
There’s a crisp chill in the North Carolina air after yet another sweltering summer. College football has been underway for a couple of weeks now, soaking up much of the attention in the college sports-crazed Triangle area (hey, Duke football is 2-0! How ’bout that?). The cherry on top, though, is the ice being put down at PNC Arena. After a long, arduous offseason with the stench of a disappointing second-round exit surrounding the team, a brand new hockey season full of hope and excitement around the Carolina Hurricanes is right around the corner.
NHL
Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots
Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
New York Rangers: 3 Things to Watch During Preseason
Well, folks, we have done it. We have made it through the offseason and arrived at training camp’s start. The New York Rangers are back skating, with rookie games against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, getting things kicked off on the 2022-23 preseason. With new...
NHL
Rookie Camp: Five Takeaways from Day 1
On-ice work got underway on Thursday on the first day of 2022 Rookie Camp at the Flyers Training Center (FTC) in Voorhees. On Day 2, there will be a morning skate at the FTC before the players ride to Allentown for the first of two Rookie Games against the New York Rangers prospects at the PPL Center.
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS
Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
Comments / 0