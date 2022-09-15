ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist

Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose

The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

LIVE - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes at Rookie Faceoff

Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. New addition to VGK staff caught up with Insider Gary Lawless. by Gary Lawless @GoldenKnights / VegasGoldenKnights.com. If two heads are better than one, in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, the same can be said about two head coaches. VGK Rookie...
NHL
Yardbarker

Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire

It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
NHL

After Breakout Year, Holmström Excited for Normal Year

Simon Holmström is looking to take next step after setting career-highs in third season in Bridgeport. Saturday morning was another routine rookie camp practice for Simon Holmström. The Islanders 2019 first-round pick was on the ice at 8:30 a.m. skating with the rest of his campmates, taking pointers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Yardbarker

Blues 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Breakdown & Predictions

Forwards – 29 Noel Acciari (52), Nikita Alexandrov (59), Anthony Angello (46), Andrei Bakanov (86), Ivan Barbashev (49), Will Bitten (42), Zachary Bolduc (76), Logan Brown (22), Pavel Buchnevich (89), Martin Frk (29), Brayden Guy (84), Matthew Highmore (15), Klim Kostin (37), Jordan Kyrou (25), Mathias Laferriere (58), Josh Leivo (17), Hugh McGing (56), Dylan McLaughlin (39), Jake Neighbours (63), Ryan O’Reilly (90), Tyler Pitlick (9), Brandon Saad (20), Brayden Schenn (10), Landon Siim (82), Vladimir Tarasenko (91), Robert Thomas (18), Nathan Todd (61), Nathan Walker (26), Keean Washkurak (40)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Canadiens season preview: Goaltending, Suzuki as captain keys

Coping without injured Price among challenges of coach St. Louis entering first full season. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Lane Lambert
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Robin Salo
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Scott Mayfield
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils

Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen

When New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald took over on Jan. 12, 2020, one of the first things he addressed was his team’s blue line. At the time, the defensemen included Sami Vatanen, Mirco Mueller, Andy Greene, Will Butcher, P.K Subban, and Damon Severson. Fast forward a few seasons and the only blueliner left of the aforementioned bunch is Severson. Fitzgerald has done a great job building up his defensive core in both size and skill. Whether it was via trade or free agency, he has focused his attention on improving the blue line and this summer parted ways with veteran P.K. Subban and 22-year-old Ty Smith.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Ducks Open Training Camp Thursday at Great Park Ice

The Ducks will open its 2022 Training Camp hydrated by BioSteel on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. All camp practices will be held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and are open to the public free of charge. On-ice practices begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday (three groups).
IRVINE, CA
NHL

WATCH LIVE: Devils vs. Sabres Prospects

Watch all the action here as the Devils take on the Sabres prospects. Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. by Amanda Stein amandacstein / NewJerseyDevils.com. 3:46 AM. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs
NHL

Devils Look to Build on Tournament Win vs. Sabres | PRE-GAME STORY

Two teams coming off tournament opening wins against Montreal face off tonight in Buffalo. On the heels of a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens on Friday, the Devils Prospects square off against the host Buffalo Sabres tonight. You can watch the game streamed live right here on...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Carolina Hurricanes’ Burning Questions Ahead of Training Camp

There’s a crisp chill in the North Carolina air after yet another sweltering summer. College football has been underway for a couple of weeks now, soaking up much of the attention in the college sports-crazed Triangle area (hey, Duke football is 2-0! How ’bout that?). The cherry on top, though, is the ice being put down at PNC Arena. After a long, arduous offseason with the stench of a disappointing second-round exit surrounding the team, a brand new hockey season full of hope and excitement around the Carolina Hurricanes is right around the corner.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots

Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way

Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

New York Rangers: 3 Things to Watch During Preseason

Well, folks, we have done it. We have made it through the offseason and arrived at training camp’s start. The New York Rangers are back skating, with rookie games against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, getting things kicked off on the 2022-23 preseason. With new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Rookie Camp: Five Takeaways from Day 1

On-ice work got underway on Thursday on the first day of 2022 Rookie Camp at the Flyers Training Center (FTC) in Voorhees. On Day 2, there will be a morning skate at the FTC before the players ride to Allentown for the first of two Rookie Games against the New York Rangers prospects at the PPL Center.
NHL
markerzone.com

KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS

Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy