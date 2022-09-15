Read full article on original website
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
longisland.com
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Motorcycle rider, passenger injured after crashing into SUV while running red light in BK
Two people riding a motorcycle were injured, one critically, after they crashed into an SUV while running a red light in Brooklyn Saturday night, authorities said.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
qchron.com
QueensWay gets the go with $35M
Mayor Adams today announced a $35 million investment into the first 5-acre phase of a project planned to bring a 47-acre linear park to central and South Queens. The project, which has been advocated for since 2011, was in competition with the proposed QueensRail, later QueensLink, a transit corridor that would reactivate the old Rockaway Beach Branch.
Brookhaven Highway Department to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 24
Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
NY1
How to protect yourself on public transit
MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
9-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in Brooklyn: police
A 9-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Sheepshead Bay on Friday, according to police. A 35-year-old woman driving an SUV was reportedly turning into a driveway on 12th Street near Gravesend Neck Road.
Herald Community Newspapers
Masks now encouraged, but not required
After more than two years, Long Island Rail Road commuters can now decide for themselves when — and where — to mask up while riding the rails. At least, officia lly. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the state-imposed mask mandate last week, which was put in place by her predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The move affects not only the LIRR, but also the rest of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, including New York City buses and subways, as well as the Metro-North Railroad.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Cops injured in crash responding to child, 2, in cardiac arrest on Staten Island, officials say
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said. The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers […]
NBC New York
Storms Threaten Tri-State Monday as Temps Soar Near 90; Strong Winds Possible
Summer-like temperatures return with a vengeance to kick off the workweek, with the mercury expected to climb near 90 degrees ahead of the chance for tri-state thunderstorms later in the day. Monday starts out dry, but spotty storms are expected to pop up in the afternoon and evening, and some...
qchron.com
One dead, three wounded in daylight Elmhurst shooting
Police are looking for two moped-riding suspects the daylight shooting that left one man dead and three other men wounded in Elmhurst on Sunday afternoon. The shooting took place in the 110th Precinct at approximately 1:35 p.m. in front of a private home at 95-23 41 Ave. A 28-year-old man...
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
