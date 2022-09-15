ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released

Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Traffic
County
Queens, NY
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

QueensWay gets the go with $35M

Mayor Adams today announced a $35 million investment into the first 5-acre phase of a project planned to bring a 47-acre linear park to central and South Queens. The project, which has been advocated for since 2011, was in competition with the proposed QueensRail, later QueensLink, a transit corridor that would reactivate the old Rockaway Beach Branch.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
TBR News Media

Brookhaven Highway Department to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 24

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

How to protect yourself on public transit

MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State

The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Smartphone App#Traffic Cameras#Time Travel#The Van Wyck#The Exit 1w Ramp#I 678#Exit C#Dot#Itunes
Herald Community Newspapers

Masks now encouraged, but not required

After more than two years, Long Island Rail Road commuters can now decide for themselves when — and where — to mask up while riding the rails. At least, officia lly. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the state-imposed mask mandate last week, which was put in place by her predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The move affects not only the LIRR, but also the rest of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, including New York City buses and subways, as well as the Metro-North Railroad.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
qchron.com

One dead, three wounded in daylight Elmhurst shooting

Police are looking for two moped-riding suspects the daylight shooting that left one man dead and three other men wounded in Elmhurst on Sunday afternoon. The shooting took place in the 110th Precinct at approximately 1:35 p.m. in front of a private home at 95-23 41 Ave. A 28-year-old man...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy