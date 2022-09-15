ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

WMDT.com

DSU Gold Ranking proving “Delaware State is who we say we are”

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University is now in the gold standard ranking. They are the number 2 public Historically Black College and University in the United States according to the U.S. News & World Report. “What the ranking means to me is that I made the right decision but also to say Delaware state is who we say we are,” says senior Jonte Simmons.
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
delawarepublic.org

EastSide Charter School celebrates $1 million donation from Barclays

Wilmington’s EastSide Charter school received a $1 million donation from Barclays US Bank this week. The donation marks the continuation of a two-decade relationship between the school and the bank that goes much deeper than financial support. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at that relationship and what...
delawarepublic.org

HBCU Week returns to Wilmington again next week with a new scholarship

Wilmington’s 6th annual HBCU Week takes place next with events in Wilmington and one at Delaware State University in Dover. HBCU Week takes place from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. Its mission is to expose local high school students to the history, pride, and academic offerings of...
bluehens.com

Football Preview: Rhode Island

NEWARK, Del. – The No. 9/10 University of Delaware football team opens CAA play on Saturday as the Blue Hens travel to No. 17/14 Rhode Island. Kickoff at URI's Meade Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports. It is the only FCS matchup in Week 3 to feature two top-25 programs.
delawarepublic.org

The Green - September 16, 2022

EastSide Charter School celebrates $1 million donation from Barclays. Wilmington’s EastSide Charter school received a $1 million donation from Barclays US Bank this week. The donation marks the continuation of a two-decade relationship between the school and the bank that goes much deeper than financial support. Contributor Larry Nagengast...
Cape Gazette

Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5

The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention

A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
WMDT.com

Georgetown council violated FOIA request

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Calls are now being renewed for at least three Georgetown council members to step down after the Attorney General’s Office found they violated a FOIA request when they met privately to approve and then deliver thousands of dollars in funding to a local museum that flies the confederate flag.
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow

The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
Cape Gazette

Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute

Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
WMDT.com

Greg Fuller leads in race for Sussex County Register of Wills

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County saw a close race for Register of Wills in the Delaware primary. Currently, Greg Fuller leads in the Republican primary race with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Candice Green Wilkinson with around 37%, and Ellen Magee with 23%. 47 ABC spoke to Fuller on Wednesday afternoon where he thanked voters for turning out and supporting his campaign.
wilmtoday.com

Fall in Wilmington, DE!

Fall is just around the corner! As the leaves change and the weather cools there is lots to do around the city. Here are our favorite fall activities, foods, drinks, and events. Activities. Wagon Rides at Bellevue State Park– Enjoy a ride through Bellevue State Park as you relax and...
Cape Gazette

Citizens group asks for stronger ethics standards

Eul Lee, founder and spokesperson for the grassroots group Sussex 2030, is asking Sussex County Council to adopt superior ethics standards and install a mechanism to ensure transparency and integrity at all levels of Sussex government. She has started an online petition, which she plans to submit to council during...
