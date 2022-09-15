Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
DSU Gold Ranking proving “Delaware State is who we say we are”
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University is now in the gold standard ranking. They are the number 2 public Historically Black College and University in the United States according to the U.S. News & World Report. “What the ranking means to me is that I made the right decision but also to say Delaware state is who we say we are,” says senior Jonte Simmons.
getnews.info
Sustainable Energy Development Project set to feed thousands in State of Delaware says 360WiSE
Bishop LaTrelle Easterling, and Superintendent Joe Archie uplift a resource center that will provide access to food, social services, and technology within the communities of the Delaware District United Methodist Church. The Harvest Outreach People Project is exactly the kind of ministry that disciples of Jesus Christ can be involved...
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
delawarepublic.org
Claymont High School recognizes the Claymont Twelve, 70th anniversary of desegregation
Lawmakers and community members gathered at the Claymont Community Center Friday morning to remember its time as Claymont High School, and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Claymont Twelve. The former Claymont High School played a pivotal role in desegregation in Delaware and across the nation. The Claymont Twelve’s parents...
delawarepublic.org
EastSide Charter School celebrates $1 million donation from Barclays
Wilmington’s EastSide Charter school received a $1 million donation from Barclays US Bank this week. The donation marks the continuation of a two-decade relationship between the school and the bank that goes much deeper than financial support. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at that relationship and what...
delawarepublic.org
HBCU Week returns to Wilmington again next week with a new scholarship
Wilmington’s 6th annual HBCU Week takes place next with events in Wilmington and one at Delaware State University in Dover. HBCU Week takes place from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. Its mission is to expose local high school students to the history, pride, and academic offerings of...
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Rhode Island
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 9/10 University of Delaware football team opens CAA play on Saturday as the Blue Hens travel to No. 17/14 Rhode Island. Kickoff at URI's Meade Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports. It is the only FCS matchup in Week 3 to feature two top-25 programs.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - September 16, 2022
Cape Gazette
Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5
The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
WDEL 1150AM
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention
A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
WBOC
The Food Bank of Delaware and the Purdue Foundation Building Hope in Milford
Milford, De. --- Today on Delaware Veterans Boulevard Milford Purdue Farms announced they are gifting the Food Bank of Delaware $250,000 to help build a new facility. Kim Nechay, the executive director of the Perdue Foundation, is proud of their contribution to the community. "We're just an honor to be...
WMDT.com
Georgetown council violated FOIA request
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Calls are now being renewed for at least three Georgetown council members to step down after the Attorney General’s Office found they violated a FOIA request when they met privately to approve and then deliver thousands of dollars in funding to a local museum that flies the confederate flag.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
Cape Gazette
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
WMDT.com
Greg Fuller leads in race for Sussex County Register of Wills
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County saw a close race for Register of Wills in the Delaware primary. Currently, Greg Fuller leads in the Republican primary race with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Candice Green Wilkinson with around 37%, and Ellen Magee with 23%. 47 ABC spoke to Fuller on Wednesday afternoon where he thanked voters for turning out and supporting his campaign.
wilmtoday.com
Fall in Wilmington, DE!
Fall is just around the corner! As the leaves change and the weather cools there is lots to do around the city. Here are our favorite fall activities, foods, drinks, and events. Activities. Wagon Rides at Bellevue State Park– Enjoy a ride through Bellevue State Park as you relax and...
Cape Gazette
Citizens group asks for stronger ethics standards
Eul Lee, founder and spokesperson for the grassroots group Sussex 2030, is asking Sussex County Council to adopt superior ethics standards and install a mechanism to ensure transparency and integrity at all levels of Sussex government. She has started an online petition, which she plans to submit to council during...
