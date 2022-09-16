Descendant of Gandhi calls for the end of 'passive violence'

The grandson of Indian leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, urged ending the cycle of physical violence by reducing acts of passive violence during his lecture Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Arun Gandhi, 88, is the grandson of one of India’s most well-known public figures. The elder Gandhi employed the concept of nonviolent resistance throughout India’s fight for national independence, which the country finally achieved in 1947 after decades of British imperialist rule.

Thursday’s lectures centered on defining the exact nature of nonviolence, its importance for a thriving civilization and how people can effectively practice it. Arun Gandhi spoke on “Why is Nonviolence so Difficult to Accept?”

Through his philosophy of passive resistance, Mahatma Gandhi served as an inspiration for numerous activists and political figures around the world, including former President Barack Obama, the Dalai Lama and Martin Luther King. Jr.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi, India in 1948.

Arun Gandhi lived briefly with his grandfather in India in the mid-1940s, when he was 12 to 14 years old. During those years, Arun learned lessons about the surprisingly simplistic nature of understanding the concept of violence.

Arun noted one incident while living with his grandfather as a young teenager that taught him how, in his grandfather’s words, “violence can take many forms.”

Having just arrived home from school one day, Arun was using a rather short and stubby pencil for his studies. Certain his grandfather would obtain a better, more high-quality writing utensil if Arun reported it lost, the teen casually discarded the small pencil outside in the garden.

“Grandfather told me to go back and find the pencil,” Arun said. “Instead of giving me one, he subjected me to a lot of questions, asking me why the pencil had gotten so small and where did I throw it.”

Gandhi then ordered Arun to go outside and locate the pencil, which he did after a roughly two-hour search just before dusk.

Gandhi then sat with his grandson to teach him two lessons. The first was that even in the making of a simple thing like a pencil, a lot of natural resources are used.

Arun Gandhi speaksat Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. Arun lived with his grandfather in India in the mid-1940s. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“He told me: ‘When you throw away this pencil, that’s violence against nature,’” Arun said.

The second point was that if materials are bought in bulk, the world’s resources are overconsumed and subsequently deprived to those living in poverty.

“This is violence against humanity,” Gandhi told his grandson.

That was the first time Arun realized minor things people do every day contribute to some form of violence.

Gandhi then told his grandson to make a “family tree of violence,” with violence itself at the top of the tree, the first branch-off being physical violence, the second, passive violence.

“Every day before I went to bed, I had to analyze everything I had experienced during the day. What happened to me, what I did to others or things I saw,” Arun said. “And every experience had to be put in the appropriate place on the tree.”

Arun said within a short time, the passive violence section of his family of violence tree covered an entire wall in his bedroom. He was amazed at the passive violence he committed daily.

“There is a limit to what you can do with physical violence, but passive violence grew endlessly,” Arun said. “When Grandfather explained to me the connection between the two, he said we commit passive violence all the time, every day, consciously or unconsciously.”

Arun noted moments of passive violence, such as impoliteness or rude gestures, may not seem so impactful to the health and well-being of another in the moment. But it’s those very small gestures that can build anger in victims, leading to physical violence.

“Violence is growing exponentially not only in Memphis but around the world, and people are disturbed by it,” Arun said. “It’s passive violence that fuels the fire of physical violence, so naturally, if we want to cut off that physical violence, we must cut off the passive.”

Arun added ending the cycle of violence starts not with focusing feelings of dissatisfaction or anger outwardly or onto others, but looking inward at one’s own feelings and actions, and changing attitudes and perspectives for the better.

“If we don’t change our attitude, we will never be able to change the world,” Arun said. “Each one of us has a purpose that we leave the world a little better by our presence when we go.

“We must be the change we wish to see in the world.”

Arun Gandhi and Dr. Manoj Jain, founder and president of Mid-South Infectious Disease Associates, are teaming up with a goal to create a Chair of Nonviolence at the University of Memphis. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

In 1998, Arun Gandhi started “Season for Nonviolence,” a prisoner therapy program at Groveland Correctional Facility in Rochester, New York.

Believing the criminal justice system should be reform-centric, Arun employed a program of respectful mentorship, which included addressing prisoners by their name instead of their designated number. The change moved some prisoners to tears.

“I was shocked, and I apologized,” Arun said. “They said, ‘No, there’s no need for an apology. You’re the first person who addressed me like a human being.’”

The program subsequently reduced violence in the prison by 70%. The Season for Nonviolence program was then implemented at four facilities throughout New York.

Arun now feels not only prisoners but prison workers themselves should undergo the program.

“These are little things in our lives that we can all do to make a difference,” Arun said. “We sometimes get bogged down that we want to change the whole world, city or country, which we don’t have the power to do.

“But we can change a few people around us, and we should exert that power and do whatever we can to have that ripple effect and bring about change.”

Arun also announced that he and Dr. Manoj Jain, founder and president of Mid-South Infectious Disease Associates, are making an effort to create a Chair of Nonviolence at the University of Memphis.

“We’ll create this chair in Memphis, and maybe Memphis can lead the way,” Arun said.

The Rev. Jane Abraham is the CEO of Healing Hearts Foundation , a 501(c)(3) in Memphis geared toward emotional, spiritual and physical healing.

“Arun is really a remarkable human being,” Abraham said. “He has wonderful ways of helping us realize that we need harmony as well as peace and that it really does start with the individual.”

Abraham said she’s particularly excited about the project to create a Chair of Nonviolence at the U of M and unifying the community in the effort toward nonviolence is a perfect beginning.

“We all need to begin our healing process together, and the work they’re doing at the University of Memphis is absolutely remarkable,” Abraham said. “I intend to be as much a part of it from the ground up as I can.”