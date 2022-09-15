Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, according to the man’s family and U.S. officials. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and was believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release had centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
US News and World Report
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
US News and World Report
Taliban Release American Engineer Frerichs in Prisoner Swap
KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban on Monday freed American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for an Afghan tribal leader linked to the Taliban who the United States had imprisoned for drug smuggling since 2005, officials said. Frerichs, an engineer abducted in 2020 while working in Afghanistan, was exchanged at the airport...
US News and World Report
U.S. Confirms Release of American From Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday confirmed the release of American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for senior Taliban figure Haji Bashir Noorzai, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday. Biden granted clemency to Noorzai after he spent 17 years in U.S. government custody, the official said.
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says Unresolved Issues Remain in Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that there remain a number of unresolved issues in negotiations over a return to the Iran nuclear deal. Russia, an increasingly close ally of Tehran, was one of the signatories to the original 2015 nuclear deal, alongside China, France, Germany, Britain and the United States.
US News and World Report
Ghana Declares End of Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak
DAKAR (Reuters) - Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday. Ghana's Marburg outbreak was the second in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says Pelosi's 'Loud' Remarks on Azerbaijan-Armenia Don't Help
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Monday that "loud announcements" from U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on the causes of the border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia were unlikely to help stabilise the situation. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a "quiet and businesslike...
US News and World Report
China Plans Easier Border Entry Rules for Some Foreign Tourists
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's government on Monday issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border. Travel groups organised by tour agencies in border areas in China can choose their port of entry and exit "flexibly",...
US News and World Report
Senior Taliban Figure Arrives in Kabul After Decades in U.S. Detention - Spokesperson
KABUL (Reuters) - A senior Taliban figure, Haji Bashir Noorzai, has been released after decades of detention by the United States and arrived in Kabul on Monday, a Taliban spokesperson said. Afghan state media reports said he had been among the last Afghans held at Guantanamo Bay detention camp. "Honorable...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Values Hungary Taking 'Sovereign Positions' Inside EU
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said it welcomed Hungary taking "sovereign positions" on many issues within the European Union, as it wade into the 7.5-billion-euro funding row between Budapest and Brussels. In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was following developments related to...
US News and World Report
Hurricane Fiona Slams Dominican Republic After Leaving Puerto Rico Mostly Without Power
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo (Reuters) -Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday and Puerto Rico braced for another day of heavy rainfall and life-threatening flooding, a U.S. government agency said, one day after the island was hit by a widespread power outage. The Dominican Republic is...
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Deepens Russia's 'Strategic Partnership' With China
LONDON (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies sought on Monday to deepen a strategic partnership with China, expanding defence cooperation and strengthening coordination between Moscow and Beijing on major geopolitical issues. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has tilted more strongly towards China as the war and...
US News and World Report
Shelling of Donetsk City Kills 13 - Russian-Backed Separatist Mayor
LONDON (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed in artillery shelling on Monday in the east Ukrainian separatist-held city of Donetsk, the city's Russian-backed mayor said. In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, Donetsk's separatist mayor Alexei Kulemzin said that 13 civilians including two children had been killed in the strike on Donetsk's Kuybyshevsky district.
US News and World Report
Iran Police Call Woman's Death 'Unfortunate' as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident", a semi-official news agency reported, and denied accusations of mistreatment that fuelled a third day of protests against the authorities. Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Hunkering Down for a New Phase in the Inflation Fight
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. An action-packed week for central banks around the world has not even got underway yet and equity investors are expressing their unease that aggressive rate hikes aimed at taming sticky inflation makes a global recession more likely.
US News and World Report
Trump SPAC Fails to Pay Proxy Firm Despite Tough Hunt for Votes - FT
(Reuters) -Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. https://on.ft.com/3BpVjal. Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its...
US News and World Report
Baltic States and Poland Close Doors to Russian Tourists
NARVA, Estonia (Reuters) - Four of the five European Union countries bordering Russia began turning away Russian tourists at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine. Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania imposed new restrictions as Finland decided to remain open, though...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan in the Event of a Chinese Invasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China that said it sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan. Asked in a CBS 60...
