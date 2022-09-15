Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location
It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout
Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
seminoles.com
Noles Go Low in Final Round at Olympia Fields
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf Team fought back in the final round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, scoring their lowest total of the three-day tournament with a 3-under par 277 to place sixth. The Seminoles led the 15-team field on day three, with only two other teams shooting under par for the day.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Moorhead discusses difficulty of defending Tennessee's offense
No. 11 Tennessee’s offense feasted for all 4 quarters Saturday in a 63-6 win over Arkon, getting the Volunteers to 3-0. The way Akron coach Joe Moorhead put it, UT is too difficult to defend. Wes Rucker of 247Sports shared some of Moorhead’s postgame comments. The former SEC head...
atozsports.com
2 reasons why the win against Akron is going to help the Tennessee Vols beat Florida
The Tennessee Vols, a team that has its sights set on winning at least 10 games and making a run in the SEC East, completely dominated the Akron Zips on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium, winning 63-6. Tennessee is now 3-0 after playing a quarter of their schedule. Getting through...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
Watch: Vols Take Part in Vol Walk Ahead of Akron
The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel took part in the traditional Vol Walk before a home game moments ago ahead of their matchup against Akron. Watch the entire Vol Walk above to not only see the Heupel and the players walk past the fans, but to also get a feel of the atmosphere for the sold ...
seminoles.com
Jenna Kinker
Jenna Kinker is in her first season as FSU football’s coordinator of on-campus recruiting in 2022. Kinker brings experience in on-campus recruiting as well as corporate recruiting and human relations. She was a football recruiting operations intern at UCF from 2018-20, helping coordinate recruiting activities and assisting staff with databases and transcripts for prospective student-athletes.
Deadspin
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing
Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
seminoles.com
Haley Carter
Haley Carter is in her first season as FSU football’s assistant director of recruiting operations in 2022. Carter, who spent the 2021-22 season as the director of operations for Florida State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams, brings five years of collegiate experience to the football program. In her role with the tennis programs, Carter planned all aspects of recruiting operations, including evaluations, contacts and visits. She also coordinated team travel, budgets and tennis competitions, alumni events and community service.
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Appalachian State changed ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ plans
ESPN was originally scheduled to host “College GameDay” at Texas A&M in Week 3, but Appalachian State University changed those plans. Following App State’s incredible upset victory over No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, ESPN decided to reroute. Rather than going live at College Station on Saturday, they will instead head to Boone, North Carolina for the first time ever.
seminoles.com
Hamilton Presented With Joe Lapchick Award
NEW YORK, NY – Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Austin-East Roadrunners at Northview Academy Cougars – Week 5 (2022)
There are some free pictures below for you to view. But to see them all, make sure you’re logged in to your 5Star Preps account.
