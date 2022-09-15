ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location

It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout

Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
seminoles.com

Noles Go Low in Final Round at Olympia Fields

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf Team fought back in the final round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, scoring their lowest total of the three-day tournament with a 3-under par 277 to place sixth. The Seminoles led the 15-team field on day three, with only two other teams shooting under par for the day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Moorhead discusses difficulty of defending Tennessee's offense

No. 11 Tennessee’s offense feasted for all 4 quarters Saturday in a 63-6 win over Arkon, getting the Volunteers to 3-0. The way Akron coach Joe Moorhead put it, UT is too difficult to defend. Wes Rucker of 247Sports shared some of Moorhead’s postgame comments. The former SEC head...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Boone, NC
City
Tallahassee, FL
Boone, NC
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse

Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marie Jones#Mile Run#Florida State#Nr#Acc Performer#Fac
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Vols Take Part in Vol Walk Ahead of Akron

The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel took part in the traditional Vol Walk before a home game moments ago ahead of their matchup against Akron.  Watch the entire Vol Walk above to not only see the Heupel and the players walk past the fans, but to also get a feel of the atmosphere for the sold ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
seminoles.com

Jenna Kinker

Jenna Kinker is in her first season as FSU football’s coordinator of on-campus recruiting in 2022. Kinker brings experience in on-campus recruiting as well as corporate recruiting and human relations. She was a football recruiting operations intern at UCF from 2018-20, helping coordinate recruiting activities and assisting staff with databases and transcripts for prospective student-athletes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Deadspin

Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing

Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
BOONE, NC
WCNC

Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule

The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
seminoles.com

Haley Carter

Haley Carter is in her first season as FSU football’s assistant director of recruiting operations in 2022. Carter, who spent the 2021-22 season as the director of operations for Florida State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams, brings five years of collegiate experience to the football program. In her role with the tennis programs, Carter planned all aspects of recruiting operations, including evaluations, contacts and visits. She also coordinated team travel, budgets and tennis competitions, alumni events and community service.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Appalachian State changed ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ plans

ESPN was originally scheduled to host “College GameDay” at Texas A&M in Week 3, but Appalachian State University changed those plans. Following App State’s incredible upset victory over No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, ESPN decided to reroute. Rather than going live at College Station on Saturday, they will instead head to Boone, North Carolina for the first time ever.
BOONE, NC
seminoles.com

Hamilton Presented With Joe Lapchick Award

NEW YORK, NY – Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy