ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars

Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Raul Castro
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Restaurants#Mexican Food#The Dish#Food Drink
PhillyBite

The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia

- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries

At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Switzerland
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
townandtourist.com

20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Completion Nears at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

Philly YIMBY has recently visited The Laurel Rittenhouse at 1911 Walnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, in order to take a closer look at the nearly finished building. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by the Southern Land Company, with the Harman Group as the structural engineer and the Hunter Roberts Construction Group as the contractor, the building stands 599 feet and 48 stories tall as the ninth-tallest skyscraper in Philadelphia and the tallest residential building in Center City. The residential building will offer 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy