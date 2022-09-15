Read full article on original website
Related
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
billypenn.com
Ready to worship at the church of ChickenJoy? What you’ll find at Philly’s first Jollibee
Until recently, if you knew what a ChickenJoy was and had a craving for one, an hour’s drive to New Jersey or Maryland stood in your way. Now, no longer: Pennsylvania’s first-ever Jollibee location is open in Northeast Philadelphia. The beloved Filipino chain, which has 64 outposts across...
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
H&B New York Style Deli in Drexel Hill Joins Dine Latino Restaurant Week
Dine Latino restaurant week kicks off Monday, Sept. 19, and runs through Sept. 23 across the Philadelphia region, and a Drexel Hill restaurant is one of the participants, writes Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. H&B New York Style Deli, which features Peruvian food, is joining in on the celebration....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
visitphilly.com
Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars
Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
RELATED PEOPLE
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare
For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia. If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.
phillyvoice.com
WWII memories and South Philly’s Italian-American heritage explored in family memoir
An author with deep South Philadelphia roots explores grandfather’s experience fighting with the U.S. Army during World War II and her Italian-American heritage in a new book released this month. “The Time Left Between Us” by Alicia DeFonzo, an NPR contributor English professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk,...
Phillymag.com
What Do Wheel of Fortune, Superpowers and the Rodin Museum Have in Common? These Engagement Photos
The couple wanted to set the tone for the wedding day with elevated attire, games and a nod to their past. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. It makes sense to take it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
NBC Philadelphia
Rowhome Containing Pizza Place Collapses in Cloud of Dust at Philly Street Corner
Léelo en español aquí. A rowhome that housed a longtime pizza shop collapsed in a cloud of dust at a Philadelphia street corner Wednesday morning, sending debris onto two streets. The collapse happened around 9:45 a.m. at East York and Memphis streets, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson...
Beloved Philly Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dies Mid-Performance At Popular Gay Bar
Members and allies of the LGBTQ community were coming together after a Philadelphia drag queen and transgender woman unexpectedly died mid-performance at a popular gay bar in the city. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar on Monday, Sept. 12 when she suddenly collapsed onstage, bar...
A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries
At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
phillyyimby.com
Completion Nears at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
Philly YIMBY has recently visited The Laurel Rittenhouse at 1911 Walnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, in order to take a closer look at the nearly finished building. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by the Southern Land Company, with the Harman Group as the structural engineer and the Hunter Roberts Construction Group as the contractor, the building stands 599 feet and 48 stories tall as the ninth-tallest skyscraper in Philadelphia and the tallest residential building in Center City. The residential building will offer 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums.
City crew destroys Philadelphia Brewing Company’s hops for its fall beer, owners say
Owners of the Philadelphia Brewing Company are outraged after they say a city crew cut down a legally-grown hop crop the brewery was growing for a seasonal beer, with the crew apparently thinking the plants were overgrown weeds.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Comments / 0