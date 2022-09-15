Read full article on original website
Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Restaurant Is FINALLY Coming to Yakima
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
Top 5 Places in Yakima for You to Hit the Dance Floor
Are you looking to bust a move, or just blow off some steam on the dance floor? Then we've got just the place for you, five in fact. People are still getting used to life after the pandemic, so we thought what better way to help you get back than naming off some great spots in Yakima.
KUOW
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells
Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in eastern Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Yakima Herald Republic
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside
Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
Yakima Drivers See Another Drop in Gas Prices
Another week and another drop in gas prices for drivers in Yakima. Officials at GasBuddy say average gas prices in Yakima are down 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $4.35 per gallon. Prices in Yakima are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon. Looking for the cheapest gas in the Yakima Valley? You'll find that in Wapato selling for $3.80 per gallon.
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
Yakima Trolleys, Woman’s Century Club, Events in Yakima
If you've listened to our radio stations over the years, you've no doubt heard plenty of what we call public service announcements or PSAs. For those who may not know, PSAs are really just exactly what we say they are: announcements made in service to the public, generally on behalf of non-profit groups, clubs, and organizations. As such, they're free of charge and are not treated like paid advertising. So, if you are a part of such an organization, you may wonder how to go about getting your message out to the public. Well, you've come to the right place for answers.
2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do
I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled;...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
This House Is So Sexy It Looks Like Something Out of a Telenovela!
This sexy house for sale in Yakima on Realtor.com looks like something out of telenovela soap opera! You know the kind of houses that some gorgeous woman with wispy hair lives in and she's being emotionally tormented by wealthy ex-lovers or a mother who is overbearing so she has to run inside to her lounge chair and pretend to wail into the camera? Yes, I'm talking about that kind of a sexy house!
kpq.com
Fiestas Mexicanas Returns in 2022
Fiestas Mexicanas returned this weekend after a three-year hiatus, celebrating Latin American Independence during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Fiestas Mexicanas is an event centered on celebrating Mexican history and culture, featuring traditional Mexican dance and music. Organizers of this event include Martha and Wilber Zaldivar, Reyes Avilez, Gaby Fernandez, Maria...
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
Crash knocks out traffic signals and power to 16,000+ in north Richland
Power line workers were still working Monday morning to repair the lines and restore power.
