ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Shaun Alexander to be inducted in Seahawks Ring of Honor

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2MrA_0hxGVcUG00

The Seattle Seahawks will be taking time to honor another one of their legendary players during the 2022 season. On Thursday it was announced that running back Shaun Alexander would become the newest member inducted to the Seahawks Ring of Honor.

Alexander will officially be honored during Seattle’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 16.

Last season the Seahawks inducted Matt Hasselbeck and Mike Holmgren into the Ring of Honor. It is only fitting for Alexander to join his former quarterback and head coach a year later.

While the Pete Carroll/Legion of Boom era of the Seahawks brought the franchise to the championship mountaintop, it should not be forgotten how formidable the early-2000’s Seahawks were. Behind the legs of Shaun Alexander, the Seahawks won the NFC West four times and made five total trips to the playoffs.

Of course, the crowning achievement during Alexander’s tenure was capturing the League MVP award in 2005 for his sublime season. Alexander rushed for 1,880 yards and set a then-NFL record with 27 rushing touchdowns.

Alexander was only the second running back the Seahawks ever spent a first round draft selection on, and he rewarded the organization handsomely. During his tenure, ranging from 2000-2007, Alexander scored 100 career touchdowns. He joins Steve Largent as the only members of the organization to accomplish such a feat.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

KJ Wright: Accountability 'wasn't even' for Seahawks early in Russell Wilson's career

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has admitted that Monday night’s win over Russell Wilson and the Broncos was “meaningful” for him. Odds are it will go down as one of the most famous games in history – and not just for this franchise. Clearly, NFL fans found the allure of Wilson facing his former team a compelling one, as ESPN earned the highest ratings for any Monday night game since the 2009 season.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Largent
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pete Carroll#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Arizona Cardinals#Shaunalexander#Alexander Sc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2

The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week Two of the regular season and the Steelers return home to take on the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh will go in without star linebacker T.J. Watt but will look for big performances from defensive tackle Cam Heyward and linebacker Alex Highsmith can pick up the slack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy