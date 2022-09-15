ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

wild941.com

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
813area.com

Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire

A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
TAMPA, FL
phsnews.com

Best Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay has always been a hub for exquisite entertainment, drinks, and arguably most popular: food. Everywhere you turn in the city has some sort of restaurant for any genre you may be looking for. Below are some of my personal favorites and why I like them. FRESH KITCHEN. A...
TAMPA, FL
places.travel

Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches

The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida

Tampa Bay is located on the central west coast of Florida and includes the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa fl for adults | 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida. This major metropolitan area is rich...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Calico and Black Cats in St. Petersburg

A River Runs Through (Her Eyes!) This is a beautiful 1-year-old calico has stunning eyes and an even more stunning purrsonality. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless other wise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL

