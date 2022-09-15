Read full article on original website
North Platte City Council to take up fill-dirt permit to aid Sustainable Beef project
A rural North Platte couple’s permit application to supply fill dirt for the Sustainable Beef LLC project highlights Tuesday’s City Council agenda. Council members will hold a public hearing before voting on a conditional use permit for Gary and Ruth Stearns, which would cover the part of their land inside the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction outside city limits.
Election lists complete; early voting ballots to be sent out Oct. 3
Two successful petition initiatives and a constitutional amendment advanced by the Legislature will appear alongside federal, state and local candidates on Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election ballot. Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office was finalizing the final federal, state and multicounty candidate lineups Friday, the deadline to certify candidates,...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (9) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Partners in a miracle: the communities of the Canteen Honor Roll
Two weeks in, Rae Wilson might have wondered what she was thinking in rallying North Platte to open a canteen for service members headed for war. She was one of five women who first met Union Pacific troop trains on Dec. 25, 1941. Women from North Platte’s service clubs and churches had joined them. North Platte’s homegrown U.P. president, William M. Jeffers, had turned over the dining room in the railroad’s 1918 depot for the cause.
Sportsmen shop guns and knives at annual show
The annual Platte River Sportsman’s Club Gun & Knife Show is this weekend at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. On Saturday morning, the crowd filled the aisles with folks looking for deals on guns and knives. The show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
'Catastrophic power failure' shuts down North Platte 911 center for two hours Thursday
North Platte Police Chief Steve Reeves said a “catastrophic power failure” shut down the city’s 911 call center for just over two hours early Thursday morning. Reeves said in a press release the center lost the ability to receive 911 calls around 2:30 a.m. In addition, the call center could not receive non-emergency telephone calls or page out emergency responders. He added all radio systems were also inoperable in the coverage area during that period.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 18
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
Dawgs shut out Columbus 28-0
Brock Roblee ran for 174 unofficial yards and two touchdowns, and the North Platte defense nabbed two interceptions as the Bulldogs shut out Columbus 28-0 on Friday in North Platte. “I had a really good feeling coming into this game that if we put four quarters of football together that...
Chili cook-off among events in weekend Wallace's 'Colors of Fall' Festival
WALLACE — A chili cook-off on Saturday night is among the highlights of this weekend “Colors of Fall” Wallace Fall Festival. Participants will battle for the championship title as well as the first-place prize of $50. The runner-up receives $25. There is no entry fee for the event. For information, contact Krystle Friesen at 308-387-4204.
