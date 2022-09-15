ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1520 The Ticket

Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
ALBERT LEA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Stewartville Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up Business

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Stewartville man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a business Friday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller reported concerns over staff safety at the business and requested a welfare check around 6:20 a.m....
STEWARTVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
AUSTIN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Trial Date Set in 2020 Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date was set today in a Rochester murder case that dates back nearly 2 years. Jury selection for 22-year-old Ty Jhuan Anderson's trial on the second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges is currently scheduled to begin the week of May 1 next year. Anderson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon of Rochester and critically wounding a 20-year-old man during a confrontation in a hallway at the Village of Essex apartment complex on October 30, 2020.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Sheriff’s Office Obtains More Catalytic Converter Theft Kits

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received dozens of additional catalytic converter etching kits. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says another 50 of the marking kits have been obtained from the state in response to additional requests from the public and recent catalytic converters thefts in Olmsted County. The kits are being made available to the public for free through the Minnesota Commerce Department Fraud Bureau, which launched a statewide Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program last year.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway

Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
ARLINGTON, MN
1520 The Ticket

One Injured in Winona County Car-Semi Crash

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a semi-truck and sedan near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 66-year-old Ellen Pilger was driving her Lincoln sedan west on I-90 in Dresbach when her vehicle and a westbound Kenworth semi-truck collided shortly before 6 p.m. Pilger suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINONA, MN
1520 The Ticket

THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota

Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)

Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
ALBERT LEA, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

