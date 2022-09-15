Read full article on original website
Drug-Related Medical Call Leads to Break in Stewartville Theft Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Byron residents are facing felony charges after authorities allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen property in their home when they responded to a 911 call in March. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday charges 25-year-old Jazmyn Lacina and 34-year-old Edwin Stevens with...
Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
Stewartville Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Up Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Stewartville man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a business Friday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller reported concerns over staff safety at the business and requested a welfare check around 6:20 a.m....
Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
Trial Date Set in 2020 Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date was set today in a Rochester murder case that dates back nearly 2 years. Jury selection for 22-year-old Ty Jhuan Anderson's trial on the second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges is currently scheduled to begin the week of May 1 next year. Anderson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon of Rochester and critically wounding a 20-year-old man during a confrontation in a hallway at the Village of Essex apartment complex on October 30, 2020.
Sheriff’s Office Obtains More Catalytic Converter Theft Kits
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received dozens of additional catalytic converter etching kits. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says another 50 of the marking kits have been obtained from the state in response to additional requests from the public and recent catalytic converters thefts in Olmsted County. The kits are being made available to the public for free through the Minnesota Commerce Department Fraud Bureau, which launched a statewide Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program last year.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
One Injured in Winona County Car-Semi Crash
Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a semi-truck and sedan near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 66-year-old Ellen Pilger was driving her Lincoln sedan west on I-90 in Dresbach when her vehicle and a westbound Kenworth semi-truck collided shortly before 6 p.m. Pilger suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
$6,000 in Items Reported Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the reported theft of approximately $6,000 worth of stainless steel pipe connectors from a construction site. A police spokesman says the theft is believed to have occurred between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12. The items were reported to be left...
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
