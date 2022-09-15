ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Top 3 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Wife

It's National Celebrate your wife day in America, so let's celebrate the special ladies in our life with these three places in Yakima. Whether they love flowers, dancing, food, or all of the above we have the perfect list. Remember, that special someone in your life is there because they...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Top 5 Places in Yakima for You to Hit the Dance Floor

Are you looking to bust a move, or just blow off some steam on the dance floor? Then we've got just the place for you, five in fact. People are still getting used to life after the pandemic, so we thought what better way to help you get back than naming off some great spots in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
KUOW

Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Restaurants
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Union Gap, WA
Lifestyle
City
Union Gap, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima

An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in eastern Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New date announced for annual senior picnic

Seniors can button up their favorite Hawaiian shirt or slip into their favorite tropical dress to celebrate the return of the All Senior Picnic on Thursday, Sept. 29. It returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland after taking a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hawaiian-themed event features...
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#Nachos#Yakima Valley#Pub#Food Drink#Toppenish#Outback Steakhouse
Yakima Herald Republic

Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside

Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke

The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee. The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11. Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers See Another Drop in Gas Prices

Another week and another drop in gas prices for drivers in Yakima. Officials at GasBuddy say average gas prices in Yakima are down 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $4.35 per gallon. Prices in Yakima are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon. Looking for the cheapest gas in the Yakima Valley? You'll find that in Wapato selling for $3.80 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Talk KIT

2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do

I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima

Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

This House Is So Sexy It Looks Like Something Out of a Telenovela!

This sexy house for sale in Yakima on Realtor.com looks like something out of telenovela soap opera! You know the kind of houses that some gorgeous woman with wispy hair lives in and she's being emotionally tormented by wealthy ex-lovers or a mother who is overbearing so she has to run inside to her lounge chair and pretend to wail into the camera? Yes, I'm talking about that kind of a sexy house!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy