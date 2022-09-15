Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
California governor signs fast food bill into law that could raise minimum wage for workers in the state to $22 an hour by next year
The National Restaurant Association says the FAST Recovery Act could raise costs for California fast food restaurants by $3 billion.
Comments / 0