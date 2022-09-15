Neighbors gather to raise awareness for natural gem in the Kelly Creek neighborhoodThere are a lot of stories echoing through one of Gresham's most unique natural sites. For nearly 150 years a local family has loved the Lind-Carpenter property. Now they want to sell it to the community and allow even more memories to be made. "I would like this to be a park the community could use and visit," said Debbie Carpenter, who owns the property with her sister. The Kelly Creek neighborhood came together Saturday, Sept. 17, for an open house at the 6-acre Lind-Carpenter...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO