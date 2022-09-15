Read full article on original website
Mega 99.3
Top 3 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Wife
It's National Celebrate your wife day in America, so let's celebrate the special ladies in our life with these three places in Yakima. Whether they love flowers, dancing, food, or all of the above we have the perfect list. Remember, that special someone in your life is there because they...
Mega 99.3
Top 5 Places in Yakima for You to Hit the Dance Floor
Are you looking to bust a move, or just blow off some steam on the dance floor? Then we've got just the place for you, five in fact. People are still getting used to life after the pandemic, so we thought what better way to help you get back than naming off some great spots in Yakima.
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in eastern Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Mega 99.3
Yakima Drivers See Another Drop in Gas Prices
Another week and another drop in gas prices for drivers in Yakima. Officials at GasBuddy say average gas prices in Yakima are down 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $4.35 per gallon. Prices in Yakima are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon. Looking for the cheapest gas in the Yakima Valley? You'll find that in Wapato selling for $3.80 per gallon.
Big Country News
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
Mega 99.3
Yakima Trolleys, Woman’s Century Club, Events in Yakima
If you've listened to our radio stations over the years, you've no doubt heard plenty of what we call public service announcements or PSAs. For those who may not know, PSAs are really just exactly what we say they are: announcements made in service to the public, generally on behalf of non-profit groups, clubs, and organizations. As such, they're free of charge and are not treated like paid advertising. So, if you are a part of such an organization, you may wonder how to go about getting your message out to the public. Well, you've come to the right place for answers.
Mega 99.3
2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do
I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
News Talk KIT
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
98.3 The KEY
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Mega 99.3
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
Mega 99.3
This House Is So Sexy It Looks Like Something Out of a Telenovela!
This sexy house for sale in Yakima on Realtor.com looks like something out of telenovela soap opera! You know the kind of houses that some gorgeous woman with wispy hair lives in and she's being emotionally tormented by wealthy ex-lovers or a mother who is overbearing so she has to run inside to her lounge chair and pretend to wail into the camera? Yes, I'm talking about that kind of a sexy house!
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
Big Country News
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Yakima Herald Republic
South Third Street homicide memorial
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Mega 99.3
More Closures Monday During Major I-82 Road Work
The eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 82 from State Route 823 from Selah will close to traffic Sunday night into Monday morning for paving operations. The closure doesn't happen until late Sunday night. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews plan to close the eastbound I-82 on-ramp at 11...
Mega 99.3
4 Places to Keep Your Kids Busy on the Weekends in Yakima
Summer has come and gone and now school is in full swing. It's not surprising that school is a lot more stressful than it used to be, so keep your kiddos happy by going out and celebrating when they've had a good week or month at school. Show them how much you care by celebrating their success with any of these places.
Tri-City Herald
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Tri-City Herald
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
Mega 99.3
