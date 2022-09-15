Read full article on original website
Related
HPD: Person found dead in vehicle
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
thekatynews.com
No-Show GOP Commissioners Rob County Hospital System of $45M; Devastate Public Safety Funding
Hidalgo, Ellis, public health officials plea to Commissioners of no-vote impact on public health. Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, County health authority Dr. Erika Brown, and Harris Health System COO Lewis Smith, spoke in-depth on the County’s current management and mitigation of COVID-19 at a news conference at The Health Museum. With the recent no-show, no-vote stunt carried out by GOP County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey, Harris County faces a stark, impending reality of an anemic, defunded public healthcare system.
Harlingen PD reroutes traffic, expect delays
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police is advising motorists of a shutdown of the Ed Carey Drive exit southbound expressway. Police said the frontage road and New Hampshire are also closed. Authorities are asking drivers to re-route their morning drive in order to avoid delays. ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come.
Weslaco PD: Student displayed weapon during walk to school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat. Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
borderreport.com
Traditional sweets: Brownsville bakery builds bonds with border community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Having coffee and sweet bread — un cafecito con pan dulce in the morning — is a staple in the Hispanic culture, and that’s why the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas is home to countless bakeries or panaderias. At De Ayala...
riograndeguardian.com
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Texas family
An 8-year-old Texas murder mystery is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.
territorysupply.com
10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
'This Week in Texas': A discussion on teacher pay and retention with the TEA Commissioner
Join ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams as he discusses teacher recruitment and takes a look into student performance with a panel of political insiders on a new episode.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ANOTHER WOMAN MESSED UP FOR LIFE AFTER A MINOR CRASH-KEEP YOUR FEET OFF THE DASHBOARD
This is probably the sixth minor accident I have seen over the years where injuries were extreme. This weekend a couple were on the way to Galveston and rear-ended another vehicle on the freeway that had suddenly stopped for a chair in the roadway. First, the vehicle was following too close, never heard of the one car length for every 10 miles per hour to stop. The front bumper was pushed back to the radiator. No intrusion into the passenger compartment. The driver of the striking vehicle was fine. His 22-year-old girlfriend is extremely critical. She was riding with her feet on the dashboard. When the airbags went off her knee hit her in the face shattering her left eye socket and breaking her nose. Right leg broken, pelvis shattered, shoulder broken, not sure of other injuries. I wish people would realize how dangerous this is.
kurv.com
Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville
Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
KRGV
Beto O'Rourke attends community gathering in Brownsville
Gov. Greg Abbott's challenger for the November election visited the Valley Saturday. Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Brownsville for a community pachanga. Voters brought up several topics, from money for police to school funding. "I am in favor of fully funding the police," O'Rourke said. O'Rourke's plans, if elected,...
pearland.com
The Pearland Police Department s request for the public s as
The Pearland Police Department’s request for the public’s assistance. The Pearland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the male in these images responsible for a package theft from a citizens front porch in the 2100 block of Country Club Drive, on September 1st, at approximately 4:45PM. If you know the identity of this person pictured or have any information relevant to this case, please call the Pearland Police Department's non-emergency line (281) 997-4100, email [email protected], or call Brazoria County Crimestoppers at (800) 460-2222.
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
Comments / 5