the tooth
3d ago
Like I say it’s ok for democrats to attack people but when it happens to them it’s off the rails. She has been liberals since years ago.
Canyon News
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home Searched
SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit served search warrants at multiple locations in connection with an ongoing public corruption investigation on Wednesday, September 14. One of those locations was the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor, Sheila Kuehl. In a statement made...
daystech.org
Editorial: Villanueva, L.A.’s loosest cannon and pettiest cop
The potential proof that armed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies confiscated from the house of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday included her cell phone, private pc — and videotapes of the TV present she starred in 60 years in the past, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Maybe that’s a sign of how deep L.A.’s sheriff thinks this suspected conspiracy goes — Kuehl, and her alleged co-conspirator, activist Patti Giggans, may need been planning to collude on a no-bid contract because the Nineteen Fifties.
Solis defends Kuehl in face of corruption probe; Sheriff Villanueva defends investigation
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Thursday came to the defense of her colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, dubbing a sheriff’s department political corruption probe into Kuehl a vindictive effort to “defame, harass and discredit” an elected official who has been openly critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “I...
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
Another night of takeovers on South L.A. streets
Street takeovers hit two South Los Angeles intersections overnight Saturday. Around midnight, a large gathering of people shut down the intersection of Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Vermont Vista. Several people blocked off the intersection while drivers did doughnuts and car stunts, sometimes with their passengers hanging out of the window. The dangerous antics […]
L.A. city councilman criticized over handling of eviction moratorium discussion
Councilman Gil Cedillo faced criticism from several members of the public Friday’s, over how he conducted Wednesday’s Housing Committee meeting.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
spectrumnews1.com
A new sheriff in town? Robert Luna on why he is running
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has picked up the endorsement of all five Los Angeles County supervisors and all the other candidates for sheriff he defeated in the primary. He joins us this week to talk about why he got into law enforcement and what he would do...
oc-breeze.com
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract
The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Say They Solved New Year’s Day 2021 Murder of Man Set Ablaze Near La Loma Bridge
A Los Angeles man has been charged in the murder of a Salvadoran national found bleeding and suffering from severe burns on New Year’s Day 2021 near the La Loma Bridge who later succumbed to the injuries. The accused killer has also been charged with a second murder in...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood getting free office space for police department use
Inglewood Councilwoman Dionne Faulk sought larger office space for the police department to use for its community/beat center and commercial real estate firm Upside Crenshaw Holding, LLC answered the call. Upside operates the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza at 2930 W. Imperial Hwy where the property went through extensive upgrades and where...
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Black Employee Settles Race Discrimination Suit Against Forever 21
An attorney for plaintiff Monica Fowler told Los Angeles Superior Court Daniel S. Murphy during a case management conference on Wednesday that the case was resolved. No terms were divulged.
2urbangirls.com
Greystar Property Management neglecting DTLA properties, City deems SB Main uninhabitable
Residents living in SB Buildings located in Downtown Los Angeles have taken to social media to document the horrors of living in a building being neglected by its owner/management company, Greystar. SB Main, located across the street from the Cecil Hotel, was deemed uninhabitable by the City Sept. 1. Residents...
Former USC Dean Agrees To Plead Guilty To $100K Bribe Of Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas
Federal prosecutor say Marilyn Flynn has admitted to funneling the money from Ridley-Thomas' campaign account through the university — and into his son’s nonprofit.
Journalism instructor at LAUSD magnet school suspended for refusing to censor school newspaper
A local high school teacher was recently suspended after she failed to adhere to the school's request to censor the student-run newspaper. Adriana Chavira has been teaching at Los Angeles Unified School District's Daniel Pearl High School for 14 years, and as a former journalist herself, she has a lot of pride in what she's taught at the school. "I've been living and breathing journalism since I was, like, 16," said Chavira, who advises the school paper, The Pearl Post.But, the longtime journalism instructor was recently suspended by LAUSD for an article that the award-winning school newspaper published last winter."I love my...
Antelope Valley Press
Deputies crack down on street racing
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies impounded eight vehicles and issued numerous citations in an operation targeting illegal street racing and related activities. On Tuesday, the joint operation included deputies from the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and officers from the California Highway Patrol. It targeted...
Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban
The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
