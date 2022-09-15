ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia has an increasingly diverse electorate

ATLANTA — Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress. The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana adds 9,000 jobs in August, nearly a third government jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of employees in Louisiana increased by 9,000 from July to August, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were 1.92 million people on nonfarm payrolls in August, compared to 1.91 million in July. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
LOUISIANA STATE
Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader

What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana. State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the...
INDIANA STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase

ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
WYOMING STATE
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
ILLINOIS STATE
SC STATE TRUSTEES: President says more student housing is priority

The first priority for South Carolina State's new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer is working on how the university will acquire additional housing for a growing student population, SC State President Alexander Conyers told trustees on Thursday. The president delivered a report that included the introduction Dr....
COLLEGES
Politics
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'

(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dunleavy to seek federal assistance after storm batters western Alaska

(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Monday that he would file for federal assistance after a typhoon that battered the western portion of Alaska over the weekend. The governor issued a state declaration of emergency on Saturday. The full impact of the storm, which brought heavy rain and high winds to the area, may not be known for days, Dunleavy said in a news release.
ALASKA STATE
Nebraska reports its first case of bird flu in nearly five months

Nebraska has reported its ninth case of bird flu this year, nearly five months after its last one. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the case was reported in a backyard chicken flock in Dawes County with fewer than 50 birds. State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said in a news release...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Tennessee starts new fiscal year $130M above expectations in tax and fee collections

(The Center Square) — The total taxes collected by Tennessee in the first month of the new fiscal year continued last year’s increasing trend. Tennessee collected $1.5 billion in August, which was $130.5 million more than what was budgeted and $100.6 million more than what the state collected in August 2021, despite a moratorium on personal care and autocycle registrations.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
GRETNA, NE
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam

Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
NEBRASKA STATE

