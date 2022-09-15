Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia has an increasingly diverse electorate
ATLANTA — Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are working to mobilize a disengaged and diverse group of voters for the upcoming midterm elections that will determine not just leadership of the state government but could also once again decide control in Congress. The reshaping of voter-mobilization organizations in recent...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana adds 9,000 jobs in August, nearly a third government jobs
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of employees in Louisiana increased by 9,000 from July to August, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were 1.92 million people on nonfarm payrolls in August, compared to 1.91 million in July. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader
What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana. State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase
ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Ivey announces Alabama’s August unemployment rate holds steady at 2.6%
At 2.6%. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3%. August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021. “Alabama continues to maintain its record setting recovery with this month’s numbers,” said Governor Kay...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. The presence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears to reflect...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
KPVI Newschannel 6
SC STATE TRUSTEES: President says more student housing is priority
The first priority for South Carolina State's new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer is working on how the university will acquire additional housing for a growing student population, SC State President Alexander Conyers told trustees on Thursday. The president delivered a report that included the introduction Dr....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Research seeks ways to grow solar and crops together in the skeptical Corn Belt
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Acres of corn stand tall on both sides of a narrow country road in northwest Indiana. It’s late August and the corn is tasseling, its golden crown coated in dew droplets that are glinting off the morning summer sun. Then there is a different gleam on the horizon, one that’s brighter.
KPVI Newschannel 6
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'
(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dunleavy to seek federal assistance after storm batters western Alaska
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Monday that he would file for federal assistance after a typhoon that battered the western portion of Alaska over the weekend. The governor issued a state declaration of emergency on Saturday. The full impact of the storm, which brought heavy rain and high winds to the area, may not be known for days, Dunleavy said in a news release.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska reports its first case of bird flu in nearly five months
Nebraska has reported its ninth case of bird flu this year, nearly five months after its last one. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the case was reported in a backyard chicken flock in Dawes County with fewer than 50 birds. State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said in a news release...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide alarm law change
BATON ROUGE, La. - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to the housing and real estate industry to assist them with preparing for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the State...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee starts new fiscal year $130M above expectations in tax and fee collections
(The Center Square) — The total taxes collected by Tennessee in the first month of the new fiscal year continued last year’s increasing trend. Tennessee collected $1.5 billion in August, which was $130.5 million more than what was budgeted and $100.6 million more than what the state collected in August 2021, despite a moratorium on personal care and autocycle registrations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam
Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
