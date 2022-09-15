Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Our 25 favorite pasta dishes
The all-time classic, loved by kids and adults alike. And if you ever get bored with just regular ol' beef meatballs, you can try switching to turkey meatballs or even just spice up your beef meatballs by stuffing them with cheese!. 2 of 25. Macaroni and cheese. Another simple dish...
Epicurious
One-Cup Pancakes
You don’t need to get the weighing scales or even measuring cups out to make these easy pancakes—simply grab a cup or mug and use it to roughly portion out the ingredients in equal parts. Within minutes, you’ll be enjoying light, fluffy pancakes. Serve them with plain Greek yogurt and any flavor jam or spread and a little grated citrus zest, or your own favorite toppings.
Bon Appétit
Anytime Orange Muffins
This orange muffin recipe is inspired by the cranberry-orange version sold at Costco, which Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—loved throughout their childhood. “Don’t be tempted to sprinkle demerara or some other fancy sugar on top of the muffins,” they implore. “That’s not the vibe.” Regular ol’ granulated sugar gives the tops a crackly surface that makes them deeply satisfying.
Comments / 0