Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!
Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
KSAT 12
La Raza Unida celebrates 50 years of activism, fighting injustices for Mexican Americans
SAN ANTONIO – This month marks 50 years since La Raza Unida Party became a national organization founded in South Texas, pushing back against injustices and inequities facing the Mexican American community for decades. “You’re never too young when there is injustice to stand up for yourself and for...
fox7austin.com
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
KSAT 12
KABOOM! unveils new playground design in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – A design was unveiled Wednesday for a new playground in Uvalde that volunteers will build with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that aims to bring play equipment to underserved communities. The new playground will go in DeLeon Park, and the city will tear down the current wooden...
FULL INTERVIEW: Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on failed Uvalde shooting response
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has been the face of the department, working to provide answers to the Uvalde community in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
Kelly Clarkson Donates $10K To Uvalde Murals: Here’s How To Watch
During the new season of the Kelly Clarkson Show, the host breaks down crying and donates $10K to the Healing Mural Art Project honoring the children who perished during the Robb Elementary tragedy. The Kelly Clarkson Show just kicked off season 4 with a segment on Uvalde showcasing the Healing...
Border Patrol horse killed in line of duty
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — The United States Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector announced the death of one of its horses after more than 11 years of service. In a Facebook post, Border Patrol officials said that Jayce was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he accidentally touched a downed power line.
KHOU
How law enforcement called themselves 'heroes' after the Uvalde shooting – and the lessons for police in the future
UVALDE, Texas — First, on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and for the next 72 hours, officials rolled out a story of police heroism after the shooting of 19 students and two teachers. Then, as residents and journalists pushed for answers – and KVUE...
The Sacred Heart of Uvalde
Throughout the protest, I stood near a friend of my wife from our parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Afterward, we talked about Sacred Heart and about Uvalde. Like many, we were both feeling disaffected, alienated by our community’s power structure. As we parted, I said: “But it’s not just their town, and it’s not just their church. It’s ours, too. I’m done just taking it. From now on, I’m going to give it, too.”
Suspension of Texas Ranger over Uvalde massacre response impacts 2019 murder case
A Texas Ranger was supposed to testify at the trial - set to start this week - of a juvenile who murdered an up-and-coming boxer in Uvalde. But the officer is currently suspended over the police response to Robb Elementary mass shooting, likely weakening the prosecutor's case.
News Channel 25
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
abc7amarillo.com
New body cam video released of tragic Robb Elementary mass shooting
UVALDE, Texas - We have just obtained a released body camera video from that awful day in Uvalde, not made public until now. What you're about to see, and hear in this new video, paints an even clearer and sharper picture of the response that went so very wrong. The...
Are the Media Making Mass Shootings Worse?
Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, announced in June that Robb Elementary School would be demolished. "You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school, ever," he said. What happened in Uvalde was a gruesome tragedy that relates to some...
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
