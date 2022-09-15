ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

KABOOM! unveils new playground design in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – A design was unveiled Wednesday for a new playground in Uvalde that volunteers will build with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that aims to bring play equipment to underserved communities. The new playground will go in DeLeon Park, and the city will tear down the current wooden...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Frisco, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Border Patrol horse killed in line of duty

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — The United States Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector announced the death of one of its horses after more than 11 years of service. In a Facebook post, Border Patrol officials said that Jayce was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he accidentally touched a downed power line.
CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Remodel#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Wgb
Texas Observer

The Sacred Heart of Uvalde

Throughout the protest, I stood near a friend of my wife from our parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Afterward, we talked about Sacred Heart and about Uvalde. Like many, we were both feeling disaffected, alienated by our community’s power structure. As we parted, I said: “But it’s not just their town, and it’s not just their church. It’s ours, too. I’m done just taking it. From now on, I’m going to give it, too.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reason.com

Are the Media Making Mass Shootings Worse?

Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, announced in June that Robb Elementary School would be demolished. "You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school, ever," he said. What happened in Uvalde was a gruesome tragedy that relates to some...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy