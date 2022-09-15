Read full article on original website
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Washougal Makes Statement in GSHL 2A Opener
A half-century after Woodland won their only state title in football, the Beavers are looking to march their way to another state title, lead by first year head coach Sean McDonald who won three state titles at the helm of Kalama. The Washougal Panthers are looking to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and win their first state title in football, lead by head coach David Hajek, who is in the middle of his third stint as head coach of the Panthers. There was pregame rain that drenched both teams during warmups but the rain cleared out by kickoff. The Washougal Panthers and Woodland Beavers came into the night 1-1 as both teams were looking to get league play started on the right foot at Beaver Stadium in Woodland, WA.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Tumwater turns away Kelso
(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
Comments / 0