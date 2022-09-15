A half-century after Woodland won their only state title in football, the Beavers are looking to march their way to another state title, lead by first year head coach Sean McDonald who won three state titles at the helm of Kalama. The Washougal Panthers are looking to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and win their first state title in football, lead by head coach David Hajek, who is in the middle of his third stint as head coach of the Panthers. There was pregame rain that drenched both teams during warmups but the rain cleared out by kickoff. The Washougal Panthers and Woodland Beavers came into the night 1-1 as both teams were looking to get league play started on the right foot at Beaver Stadium in Woodland, WA.

WASHOUGAL, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO