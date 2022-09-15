Read full article on original website
recordgazette.net
Yucaipa, Redlands and Beaumont win
The Yucaipa High football team celebrated homecoming by defeating Hesperia 24-13 on Friday, Sept. 9. Quarterback Albert Suarez opened the scoring for Yucaipa (2-2) with a 32-yard touchdown run with one minute left in the first quarter. Hesperia’s Cash Castaneda scored after a blocked punt with three minutes left in...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros tennis falls to Lancaster at home
The Burroughs girl's tennis team hosted Lancaster in a duel for its first home match of the season. Burros and Eagles tied at 9-9, but the home team lost due to the tiebreaker rules of the win going to the team with the most games won, and Lancaster beat Burroughs 70-67. The duel used the traditional round robin rules Burros and CIF-Southern Section use meaning every single and double players play each other in three rounds.
redlandscommunitynews.com
One missing after mudslides clobber mountain communities
Locals are still experiencing aftershocks from the 2020 El Dorado Fire as a huge storm pelted mountain communities in the burn areas on Monday, Sept. 12, devastating parts of Oak Glen. As of Wednesday, at least one person was missing and several homes, businesses and vehicles are damaged. Nearly 2.5...
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Come celebrate the 75th Anniversary of City of Barstow at a community event being held at the Historic Harvey House in October 2022.
Source: City of Barstow (Information) Picture: City of Barstow (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The City of Barstow is celebrating the 75th Anniversary of being an incorporated community with a community event being held at the Historic Harvey House in October 2022. According to the City of Barstow, Barstow was incorporated in...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
vvng.com
Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the...
Deadly debris flow: Body found buried under mud and rocks in San Bernardino mountains
The body of a Forest Falls woman who had been reported missing after Monday's rainstorm was located by the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team after days of searching. The search teams found the body "buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris." She has been identified as Doris Jagiello, The post Deadly debris flow: Body found buried under mud and rocks in San Bernardino mountains appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
wanderwisdom.com
Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad
There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning
A semi-truck carrying 70,000 pounds of produce partially drove off and overturned on Highway 101 south of California Street in Ventura early Thursday morning. The post Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Water cart for Needles High School Football Team was stolen off the campus during the early morning last Tuesday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Needles, California: A water cart for Needles High School Football Team was stolen off the campus on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022. According to the San Bernardino...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide
Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
vvng.com
One person airlifted after crash on SR-18 and Johnson Road in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a two-vehicle collision in the community of Phelan. The accident was reported at 6:30 am, on September 17, 2022, along SR -8 (Palmdale Road) and Johnson Road in the community of Phelan. Emergency personnel responded to...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Airlifted after Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 15 [Victorville, CA]
VICTORVILLE, CA (September 14, 2022) – Monday morning, two victims were killed and one was injured in a semi-truck crash on Interstate 15. The deadly collision happened around 4:56 a.m., on I-15 between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. Crews say the crash involves two-tractor trailers, a white van,...
Crews recover body of woman, 62, swept away by mudslide in San Bernardino County
Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared when torrential downpours caused a massive mudslide in the mountains of San Bernardino County earlier this week. Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls was located Thursday under several feet of mud, rock and debris, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced. She had disappeared Monday afternoon […]
