The Burroughs girl's tennis team hosted Lancaster in a duel for its first home match of the season. Burros and Eagles tied at 9-9, but the home team lost due to the tiebreaker rules of the win going to the team with the most games won, and Lancaster beat Burroughs 70-67. The duel used the traditional round robin rules Burros and CIF-Southern Section use meaning every single and double players play each other in three rounds.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO