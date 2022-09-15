Read full article on original website
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
Plainsman
An unfortunate event with big possibilities
HURON — When asking for persons to feature in a series on downtown Huron businesses that are doing renovations, Connie Winegar’s name popped up frequently. When asked why the respondent would suggest Connie for the series, answers were fairly uniform. “Connie does so much for Huron!”. “Connie and...
