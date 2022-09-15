Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Graduation ceremony held for Beaufort Memorial hospital employees enrolled in PATH program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may remember these people who, for the past 12 weeks, have been training to take their careers to the next level. It’s part of the PATH program which stands for “people achieving their highest”. 34 people who were already Beaufort Memorial hospital...
North Augusta teacher wins Edgefield County Teacher of the Year; teachers and staff recognized
Smiles and plaques were awarded to several Edgefield County school teachers and staff during their districtwide recognition ceremony. Tiffany Burton, a third-grade teacher at Merriwether Elementary School in North Augusta, was awarded the title of 2022 Teacher of the Year for the District. Hunter Wilson, a special education paraprofessional at Strom Thurmond High School was also honored as the 2022 Support Staffer of the Year.
Orangeburg County School District fills 146 teacher vacancies, recruitment continues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District has made progress in filling teacher vacancies. At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the district had 162 vacancies, it has filled 146. Out of the 146 positions filled, fourteen were filled by retired educators. “I wanna say thank...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County School District 2021-2022 SCREADY and SCPASS Analysis
Annually students in grades three through eight participate in state assessments for the content areas of English Language Arts, mathematics, and science. These assessments measure a student’s mastery level of grade level standards. The test administered for English Language Arts and mathematics is the South Carolina College-and-Career Readiness Assessment (SCREADY) while the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) assesses science. The SCPASS is given to students in grades four and six only.
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
WRDW-TV
Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
WRDW-TV
Allendale County tightens rules on kids at football games
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like some other local districts, Allendale County schools are adjusting policies at athletic events with an eye toward student safety. The new rules for Allendale-Fairfax High School “are in place to offer an environment that promotes safety and a positive fan experience,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore wrote Wednesday.
Around 1,000 people experiencing homelessness around Augusta
Augusta’s Homeless Task Force is working on plans to find housing, jobs and healthcare for these people.
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
WRDW-TV
‘Her memory will live on’: Aiken residents leave tributes to send off to London
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Locals have been paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. We were in Aiken, where the community is writing and leaving tributes. The best part, those tributes will be sent off Buckingham Palace. “I’ve always been fascinated with the royal family and the queen is just...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Debra Still Hutto
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Debra Still Hutto, 65, of Williston, will be held at 3 o’clock p.m., Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Long Branch Baptist Church with Dr. Bart Kelley and Reverend Jeremy Creech officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the airport. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday,
The Post and Courier
FOTAS: Aiken County Animal Shelter excellent example of doing things right
My friend Linda and I recently visited the Aiken County Animal Shelter to drop off some donations We were there right at opening time and received a very warm welcome. I asked Kathy, a representative of FOTAS, if we could walk through and look at the dogs and pups, to which she graciously agreed.
Student brings 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County
School officials say a student brought a 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County on Thursday.
Fate of Aiken’s Project Pascalis up in the air
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A huge redevelopment project in Aiken could be on hold. “I think Aiken needs to keep what it’s got. It’s a great place for people to come visit,” Robert Harte told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The public is really paying attention and that’s a positive, we have a […]
WRDW-TV
Local counties still struggling to keep jails fully staffed
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage on conditions at the Burke County Jail. We told you about how it needs repairs. However, officials tell us it’s also experiencing staffing issues. Two counties, Burke and Richmond, have lost a lot of staffing in their jails. “We’re having trouble...
WRDW-TV
Food bank getting new refrigerated truck from restaurant company
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a national restaurant company, Golden Harvest Food Bank will be getting a new refrigerated truck that can transport 12,000 pounds of food at a time. The food bank said it will get its truck at the end this month and plans a grand revealing...
wgac.com
Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
