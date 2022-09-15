Read full article on original website
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of crowd-favorite Safety Street at the Goleta Lemon Festival, this September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. Safety Street, presented by ExxonMobil, is the largest interactive display of Fire, Police and Emergency Services in...
Join Us for the September 20 Goleta City Council Meeting
We hope you will join us for Goleta’s City Council meeting this Tuesday, September 20, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:30 p.m.). We are pleased to continue to offer this meeting both in-person and virtually for community members. We encourage you to join us in City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below. Items on the agenda include:
