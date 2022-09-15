ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane incident near Ramona, sheriff’s office says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small plane pilot deployed the plane’s parachute and was able to land successfully in a field after a mechanical failure Monday morning in Lake County near Ramona, the county sheriff’s office said. The mechanical failure caused the Cirrus SR GTS’s engine...
Dakota Provisions Emerging As ‘Funky, Fresh Turkey Company’

Dakota Provisions is a vertically integrated company that takes turkeys “all the way to the market,” said Renee Robertson, head of marketing for the Huron, South Dakota-based business. Dakota Provisions owns the entire process, which aids in controlling costs and helping with the supply chain. “By being vertically...
