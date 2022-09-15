Read full article on original website
Related
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
KELOLAND TV
Plane incident near Ramona, sheriff’s office says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small plane pilot deployed the plane’s parachute and was able to land successfully in a field after a mechanical failure Monday morning in Lake County near Ramona, the county sheriff’s office said. The mechanical failure caused the Cirrus SR GTS’s engine...
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theshelbyreport.com
Dakota Provisions Emerging As ‘Funky, Fresh Turkey Company’
Dakota Provisions is a vertically integrated company that takes turkeys “all the way to the market,” said Renee Robertson, head of marketing for the Huron, South Dakota-based business. Dakota Provisions owns the entire process, which aids in controlling costs and helping with the supply chain. “By being vertically...
Comments / 0