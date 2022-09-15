Read full article on original website
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
Ethereum's Merge Completed Without a Hitch, GPUs Are Free
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully undergone The Merge, a long-time-coming software upgrade that brings a number of changes to the ecosystem, the most important being the end of both Proof of Work and the exploitation of unpaid GPUs for cryptocurrency mining. GPU mining profitability has plummeted in the aftermath.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge
Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?
The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
F2Pool, Poolin to start Ethereum PoW mining after ETHW mainnet launch
Despite Ethereum’s historic transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, mining pools are increasingly signing up for mining on the upcoming proof-of-work (PoW) version of Ethereum. EthereumPoW, the community advocating for ETHPoW, or the PoW Ethereum version, has released a list of mining pools that are going to continue...
Debate rages over whether Ethereum can be considered a security post-Merge
Less than 24 hours after Ethereum (ETH) completed its transition to proof-of-stake, the crypto community is enmeshed in arguments about whether the asset can now be considered a security or not. SEC chairman statement. The Wall Street Journal reported that US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler said...
VC Firm a16z: ‘Ethereum Is a Far Superior Blockchain Now Than It Was Before’
On September 15, the day that Ethereum completed its Merge upgrade, marking its transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, Silicon Valley based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (“a16z”), explained why “Ethereum is a far superior blockchain now than it was before.”. Around 7:00 a.m. UTC...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Ether tumbles 9% following the completion of Ethereum's highly anticipated 'Merge' to energy-saving proof-of-stake system
Ether prices tumbled as much as 9% on Thursday after Ethereum completed its anticipated "Merge." The "Merge" transitioned ether from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, which increased the overall efficiency of the blockchain. Mining rewards following the "Merge" have been reduced by 90% to just 1,600 ETH per day. Ether...
Interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and in a Little-Known Altcoin Explodes After Ethereum Merge
On September 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15537393, the Ethereum mainnet merged with Ethereum’s Beacon Chain to complete the widely-anticipated Merge upgrade. The move marked the network’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol, and led to surging interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and a little-known altcoin. Ethereum...
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Cosmos, Polkadot and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s still waiting for a clear point of view after Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price drop. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that BTC’s price action is up and down at the moment. “BTC: Price is fractal, we’re seeing...
After The Merge, Ethereum Fork ETHPoW Mainnet Goes Live
Following the Ethereum Merge on September 15, Ethereum's rival, who advocates the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, launched ETHPoW on its mainnet. The mainnet for the Ethereum proof-of-work chain has launched. The ETHW token is now available on over ten exchanges, with over 1.7 billion transactions taking place. The price of ETHW...
