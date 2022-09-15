Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
College football Week 3 picks: Texas A&M's misery continues vs. Miami
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was headlined by a bunch of traditional powerhouses, including a couple in the top 10, being upset by unranked teams. What kind of drama does Week 3 have in store for us?. There aren't many heavyweight matchups on the schedule -- just...
Oklahoma, Texas A&M on upset alert in College Football Week 3
On the eve of College Football Week 3, here’s a look at three teams that should be on upset alert heading into the weekend. It’s getting even harder to categorize what’s an upset in college football. Take Texas A&M football and Miami for instance. The Hurricanes are...
College football games today: Week 3 schedule, top 25 rankings for Saturday
College football games today: Top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 3 gamesAll times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. ...
Arizona State football upset by Eastern Michigan in college football game in Tempe
The Arizona State football team lost to Eastern Michigan on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Look back at our updates on the game. More: ASU football fans call for Herm Edwards, Ray Anderson firings after loss to Eastern Michigan More: Eastern Michigan football trolls Herm...
Texas vs UTSA: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time and notes
Texas (1-1) hosts former Longhorn assistant Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday night from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Fridays in the Humidor – Team: Notes ahead of the UTSA game; Recruiting: Commits visiting this weekend, LB recruiting notes, hoops (+) Five Texas Longhorns who personify improved development (FREE)
College Football Odds: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Oklahoma Sooners will travel to Lincoln to take on the struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes an Oklahoma-Nebraska prediction and pick, laid out below. Oklahoma has...
247Sports
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game
The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
Texas A&M Looks to Recover: Top 10 Week 3 College Football Matchups
The NCAA football season has started off with a bang—is it time for more chaos in Week 3?
Top College Football Program Reportedly Making Change At Quarterback
It didn't take long for Texas A&M to make a change at quarterback. Texas A&M will start LSU transfer Max Johnson at quarterback for this weekend's showdown with Miami, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com. "It's gonna be Max Johnson," Liucci said on WJOX 94.5 FM. Haynes King started the first...
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. UTEP updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The UTEP Miners will face off against the New Mexico Lobos on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Stadium. UTEP will be hoping to build upon the 20-13 win they picked up against the Lobos when they previously played in September of last year. The Miners...
CBS Sports
Arizona State vs. Eastern Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1; Arizona State 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Eastern Michigan Eagles can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field at 11 p.m. ET.
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Running game, defense help RedHawks push past Scots
Getting to 3-0 is what South Albany High hopes is just the start of a big football season ahead. The ninth-ranked RedHawks ran through and around McKay while the defense held another opponent to a single score Friday night, allowing the hungry and motivated group to look ahead to a matchup at No. 5 Silverton next week.
