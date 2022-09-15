The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO