PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting 6th Annual ‘Oktoberfest’ in Casper
The 6th Annual Oktoberfest, benefiting Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, is returning to Casper and will feature entertainment provided by mentalist Jym Elders. The fest is scheduled for October 15, 2022, beginning at 5pm. It will take place at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. As always, it will feature...
Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper
Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM
There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
WATCH: Tourist Surprised Casper Is NOT Dull & Lifeless
Lord Spoda? Well, that's what this Youtube channel is named. The channel is dedicated to travel and exploration. Recently our video host paid a visit to Casper, Wyoming. You can see the video below. Jun 1, 2022 We visited Casper, Wyoming, the second largest city the state. It was cold,...
Ahead of Oil Bowl, Casper Photographer Captures Photos of Senior Mustangs and Their Mamas
For these young men, it's one of the last times they will take the field. It's certainly the last Oil Bowl they'll ever participate in. It's their last season playing football for Natrona County High School and they wanted to commemorate the occasion in the only way that made sense...by taking a picture with their moms.
Here Is The #1 Spot Casper Goes For Macaroni & Cheese
If you were to ask someone what the first food they remember really loving, there's a really good chance they're going to say macaroni & cheese. As a matter of fact, in a survey by YouGovAmerica.com, 98% of all people asked are familiar with Mac & Cheese and a whopping 76% like it.
Learn About the ‘James Webb Space Telescope’ at the Natrona County Library
Calling all astronomy fans. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, 1-hour event, dedicated to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page stated:. The James Webb Space Telescope is a space telescope designed primarily to conduct infrared astronomy. As the largest optical telescope...
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8
Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place. Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18...
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche Player Surprises Casper Pediatric Cancer Survivor with Stanley Cup
Last October, 9-year-old Ashlinn Swanson got sick and wasn't getting better. When it became clear to her parents that that this was more than just a flu, they took her to the doctor. "Her white blood cells were really low," Ashlinn's mom Nichole told K2 Radio News. "Come to find...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
‘I’ll Feed You-‘ Casper Restauranteur Tells Struggling Family They Can Eat At His Restaurant For Free
This town never ceases to amaze when it comes to its generosity. Whether it's raising more than $1 million for the family of a Wyoming Marine who died (though obviously it wasn't just Casper residents who contributed), an elementary school raising money for one of its students who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, or any other type of situation- when one of Casper's residents needs something, the rest of the town are quick to oblige.
