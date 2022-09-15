Read full article on original website
Trump still neutral, but Gov. Sununu endorses in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
CONCORD, N.H. – With five days to go until the primary in the key battleground state of New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump remains neutral in the last competitive and high-profile GOP Senate nomination race this cycle. But on Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu weighed into the primary, backing...
GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies wins Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes
Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election. His chief opponent, state Senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more...
Don Bolduc wins New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary, NBC News projects
Don Bolduc, a self-styled political outsider, has won New Hampshire’s Republican U.S. Senate nomination, NBC News projects, overcoming a push by the GOP establishment to elevate state Senate President Chuck Morse. Bolduc will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who was renominated easily Tuesday, in what’s expected to be one...
Trump ally’s victory in New Hampshire GOP primary completes Senate battleground map
CNN — New Hampshire Republicans’ decision to nominate Don Bolduc to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan locks in the final key matchup in November’s battle for control of the Senate. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s election denialism, will...
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
Leavitt wins GOP nod in race against New Hampshire Rep. Pappas
Karoline Leavitt was projected to defeat Matt Mowers on Tuesday, clinching the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and setting her up to take on Rep. Chris Pappas (D) in November. The Associated Press called the race at 11:48 p.m. ET. Leavitt, a former assistant in the Trump White House press office, competed…
President Biden Likely to Declare New National Monument at Camp Hale in Colorado: Report
President Joe Biden will likely designate a historic military site, Camp Hale, in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks. This move would be doubly strategic, as it could also ban mining and drilling in the area. Colorado’s Camp Hale is a World War II-era military training...
Trump-aligned Republican wins New Hampshire Senate primary
The last party primaries of 2022 are wrapping up as the season began six months ago: with a close, expensive GOP brawl over a key seat in the evenly split Senate. And Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has eagerly adopted Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, came away with the nomination despite millions of dollars that flowed into the race late. The funds came from a GOP super PAC backing state Senate President Chuck Morse over Bolduc, who was seen as a weaker general election candidate against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. A major Democratic super PAC also jumped into the race to attack Morse.
Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
Sen. Tester defends Biden's anti-MAGA speech, says president was referring to people who support 'violence'
Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester defended President Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech from earlier this month, arguing the president was denouncing Republicans who think "violence is is is a way to solve problems," not all supporters of former President Donald Trump. "I live in north central Montana. Many of my...
GOP group releases 'Biden Survival Kit' to 'help American’s cope' while Biden hits the campaign trail
The Republican Senate Leadership Committee (RSLC) is selling a "Biden Survival Kit," complete with a screaming pillow and other swag, to "help Americans cope" while President Biden hits the campaign trail. In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the RSLC mentioned the new campaign tactic came after the...
Biden's Party Is Still Boosting Those 'MAGA Republicans' the President Warned Us About
Three states hold their primary elections today: Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. After a redistricting process conducted by a court-appointed special master, both of New Hampshire's congressional districts are considered competitive, and one of its Senate seats could be in play as well. But unfortunately, Democrats are once again playing with fire by supporting immoderate Republican candidates.
New Hampshire GOP candidate does 180 after primary, says election wasn’t stolen
New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc on Thursday said the 2020 presidential election was not stolen, reversing course after claiming during his primary that former President Trump won. During an appearance on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom,” host Dana Perino asked Bolduc if he still stood by a letter he...
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll
Almost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024, a recent poll shows.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles
PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
MSNBC
Biden administration announces first major step to fight America's racist roads
The Biden administration is capping off the president’s recent trip to Michigan, focused largely on worker rights and transportation innovation, by handing out its first federal grant to dismantle a highway built to perpetuate racial discrimination. The move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to remake America’s...
Opinion: For Dems to win, Biden must answer a question FDR and Trump both aced
CNN — Democrats have to be feeling good about recent polls. It appears that former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court have given Democrats a chance to blunt, if not reverse, the historic midterm trend that leaves the president’s party nursing significant losses. If the polls are to be believed, Democrats might just hold on to their majorities in the House and Senate, making 2022 a rare example of the party in power doing well.
thecentersquare.com
Independent voters say Biden’s attacks on ‘MAGA Republicans’ went too far
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has turned up the rhetoric against Trump supporters and what he calls the “ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican party, but new polling shows most Americans fear his comments are too divisive. Biden’s rhetoric, and the concern that he has...
