Congress & Courts

Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
The Hill

Leavitt wins GOP nod in race against New Hampshire Rep. Pappas

Karoline Leavitt was projected to defeat Matt Mowers on Tuesday, clinching the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and setting her up to take on Rep. Chris Pappas (D) in November. The Associated Press called the race at 11:48 p.m. ET. Leavitt, a former assistant in the Trump White House press office, competed…
POLITICO

Trump-aligned Republican wins New Hampshire Senate primary

The last party primaries of 2022 are wrapping up as the season began six months ago: with a close, expensive GOP brawl over a key seat in the evenly split Senate. And Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has eagerly adopted Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, came away with the nomination despite millions of dollars that flowed into the race late. The funds came from a GOP super PAC backing state Senate President Chuck Morse over Bolduc, who was seen as a weaker general election candidate against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. A major Democratic super PAC also jumped into the race to attack Morse.
The Independent

Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
Reason.com

Biden's Party Is Still Boosting Those 'MAGA Republicans' the President Warned Us About

Three states hold their primary elections today: Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. After a redistricting process conducted by a court-appointed special master, both of New Hampshire's congressional districts are considered competitive, and one of its Senate seats could be in play as well. But unfortunately, Democrats are once again playing with fire by supporting immoderate Republican candidates.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden heads abroad as immigrant issue bubbles

PREVIEWING BIDEN’S TRIP — “The midterms may be closely approaching. But JOE BIDEN’s focus, for the next week at least, will be firmly on matters overseas,” Jonathan Lemire writes. On Saturday, Biden heads to the U.K. for QUEEN ELIZABETH II’s funeral on Monday. While there, he’s expected to meet privately a number of allies, including Britain’s new PM, LIZ TRUSS.
MSNBC

Biden administration announces first major step to fight America's racist roads

The Biden administration is capping off the president’s recent trip to Michigan, focused largely on worker rights and transportation innovation, by handing out its first federal grant to dismantle a highway built to perpetuate racial discrimination. The move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to remake America’s...
CNN

Opinion: For Dems to win, Biden must answer a question FDR and Trump both aced

CNN — Democrats have to be feeling good about recent polls. It appears that former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court have given Democrats a chance to blunt, if not reverse, the historic midterm trend that leaves the president’s party nursing significant losses. If the polls are to be believed, Democrats might just hold on to their majorities in the House and Senate, making 2022 a rare example of the party in power doing well.
