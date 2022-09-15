ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Roxanne BYOB Now Open at 912 Christian Street

Philadelphia’s newest restaurant is ready to open its doors, as Alexandra Holt is set to open her Roxanne BYOB at 912 Christian Street on Monday, September 19th. In addition to operating for dinner service, Roxanne will be open sporadically during the day for pastry service. The 872-square foot restaurant,...
