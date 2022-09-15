Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Edgen Murray’s Baton Rouge office sells for nearly $3.7M
Edgen Murray’s Baton Rouge office,18444 Highland Road, sold Friday in a $3.67 million cash sale, records show. The tenant isn’t going anywhere, it will just have a new landlord, says Mark Hebert, who represented seller McGehee Properties. In fact, the company has extended its lease and has made about $400,000 in improvements, he says.
Baton Rouge Business Report
See which Baton Rouge brands have made it big nationally
From Raising Cane’s to Marucci Sports to Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Greater Baton Rouge is home to more than a dozen companies with national acclaim. All were launched right here by local entrepreneurs who built their companies strategically and have managed to gain recognition for their enterprises far away from Baton Rouge’s levees and live oak trees.
Baton Rouge Business Report
The Meatatory butcher shop opens in Prairieville
New butcher shop The Meatatory, a portmanteau of “meat” and “laboratory,” opened Sept. 9 in the Oak Grove Village shopping center on Airline Highway in Prairieville. The shop is owned and operated by husband and wife team Derek and Laura Stewart. Derek is the butcher and Laura is the business manager.
24-Year-Old Danisha Jackson Killed In A Pedestrian Accident On LA 3246 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a person near Siegen Lane on Friday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Danisha Jackson. According [..]
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: Making Baton Rouge a creative epicenter of the South
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from ThreeSixtyEight founder and CEO Kenny Nguyen’s essay, in which he discusses how Baton Rouge’s creative talent can be tapped for the future:
wbrz.com
Professional racers challenge amateurs to drive on the track, discourage illegal street racing
PORT ALLEN - Professional big wheel racer Sage Thomas, also known as the Donk Master, unloaded his hot rod at the State Capitol Raceway ahead of the King of Louisiana competition Saturday. "It's a 1987 Monte Carlo, which makes about 1800 horsepower to the tire, and it's on 24-inch wheels,"...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
wbrz.com
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
brproud.com
Duo accused of stealing cash registers from Walmart in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two suspects in a theft over the weekend. The theft took place at the Walmart Supercenter in Donaldsonville on Sunday, September 18. Deputies were called to the scene around 12 p.m....
Two agencies searching for similar suspect in thefts
Two Acadiana police departments are looking for suspects in similar thefts. They are asking for tips to help them solve the crimes.
brproud.com
Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
brproud.com
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and how has it impacted Baton Rouge workers?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’ve come across the term ‘quiet quitting’ from more than one source in recent weeks, you’re not alone. The word has taken social media by storm and though some view it as a novel perspective on work-life balance, experts say it’s a mindset that’s actually not new at all.
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
brproud.com
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
brproud.com
2 arrested in Hundred Oaks Avenue shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Hundred Oaks Avenue on Sunday morning. The police say they responded to a call about subjects in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
