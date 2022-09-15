STR (short-term-rental) owners work hard and long to provide a better vacation for their customers. Do we get thanked for providing the tax and goods/services dollars to Baileys Harbor? What does the government do to help us? They insult us and ignore the fact that we are already following their proposed rules. You treat us like children and don’t apply these rules to motels and resorts because they are larger? Do you know what legal grandfathering is?

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO