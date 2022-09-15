Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
Door County Pulse
DCU Girls Swimmers Win Dual Meet at Plymouth
The Door County United girls swim team won another road dual meet Thursday, when DCU defeated Plymouth High School, 122-52, scoring points in all the varsity events. “Overall, the team’s hard work is paying off with success against teams of all sizes,” said DCU head coach Kelly Oram-Rankin.
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
cw14online.com
Week 5: Freedom, Neenah, Little Chute, FVL, Two Rivers and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 5 of the high school football season was Friday and FOX 11 was all over Northeast Wisconsin. Here are the scores from the games covered by FOX 11:
Expert weighs in on why DeSantis is campaigning for Michels
MADISON, Wis. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made news this week for sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, will campaign in Green Bay Sunday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. That will mark the second time a national figure has campaigned for Michels, who was...
wearegreenbay.com
Lambeau unveils new concessions menu
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
Door County Pulse
Revving Up Nostalgia
It’s a sight not easily missed when the usual traffic is replaced by a line of cars that appear to be traveling through the wrong decade. Chevy Corvettes, Thunderbirds, Cobras, Model Ts – these wheeled windows into the past not only conjure feelings of nostalgia for many, but also stir excitement in those from younger generations who have seen these vehicles perhaps only in movies and photos. Whether you’re a classic-car collector or a casual onlooker, it’s hard not to smile when a classic-car parade rolls by.
Door County Pulse
PODCAST: Smelling Orchid Roots at The Ridges
There are roughly 29 known species of orchids at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor and Tony Kiszonas is now responsible for assuring their health, productivity and future. While that may be a bit of an overstatement, it’s not far from the truth: Tony is the Ridges new Director of Research, the organization’s first. Tony talks with Debra Fitzgerald about the research being done at the Ridges – including what smelling an orchid root can reveal about the plants.
Door County Pulse
YMCA Welcomes Interim CEO
The Door County YMCA welcomes interim CEO Steve Harty, who joined the organization effective Sept. 7. He has served the YMCA organization in a variety of positions during his 38-year career, retiring in December 2018 after 20 years as the president/CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA. “Steve’s reputation as...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Raise Taxes Equally and Fairly
STR (short-term-rental) owners work hard and long to provide a better vacation for their customers. Do we get thanked for providing the tax and goods/services dollars to Baileys Harbor? What does the government do to help us? They insult us and ignore the fact that we are already following their proposed rules. You treat us like children and don’t apply these rules to motels and resorts because they are larger? Do you know what legal grandfathering is?
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Louis John “Lou” Osadjan
Louis John “Lou” Osadjan, previously of Egg Harbor, WI, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI. Lou is preceded in death by his college sweetheart, loving wife, and mother of his four children, Paula Marie (Conlin) Osadjan. Lou is survived by his second wife, Pamela (Pam) S. Davis; his children, Kevin (and Laurie) Osadjan, Marie (Jim Cruger) Osadjan, Todd Osadjan, and Amy Leavitt; his nine grandchildren, Molly (and Nick) Rudolf, Dylan (and Cait) Osadjan, Chantelle Osadjan, Madeline Cruger, Jacob Cruger, TJ Osadjan, Will Leavitt, Sam (and Hannah) Leavitt, and Leah Cruger; and his four.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Lauren Helmbrecht, the newest member of Local 5 Live sports
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gives viewers an introduction to the newest member of Local 5 Sports. We get to know Lauren Helmbrecht, catch her debut tonight on Green Bay Nation, right here on Local 5 at 6:30 pm.
Door County Pulse
Get to Know The League of Women Voters
Members of the League of Women Voters of Door County hope to energize their organization in advance of the busy fall election season during their Get to Know the League meeting Sept. 27, 4-6 pm, at the Baileys Harbor town hall, 2392 Cty F. Prospective, new and experienced members will have a chance to get acquainted and share information about how the organization works, which activities are underway and how to get involved. Refreshments will be provided.
Door County Pulse
Folk Fest Funding Campaign
The Door County Folk Festival has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $8,500 by Nov. 30 to pay for a scholar program, startup needs for the 2023 festival, increased marketing efforts and much more. Read additional details and donate at gofundme.com/f/2022-dcff-fundraiser, or mail a check to DCFF, P.O. Box 25548,...
Door County Pulse
Learn How to Prevent Falls
The ADRC of the Lakeshore is offering the Stepping On program, which has been proven to reduce falls in older adults by 31%. Through seven weekly, two-hour sessions, the program – designed for people who are 60 or older – provides strategies to avoid falls, exercises for balance and strength, and visits by guest experts.
Door County Pulse
Mixologist Shakes Things Up at DKAF
Looking at the lineup for this year’s Door Kinetic Arts Festival (DKAF), one would expect to see dance performances and film screenings, but the cocktail workshop might come as a surprise. “Frankly, I was surprised, too,” workshop leader Robert Simonson said, because he doesn’t see himself as an artist....
Door County Pulse
New Republican Headquarters
Area residents who want to volunteer for Republican candidates or get yard signs or brochures before the November election can now do so at the Republican Party of Door County’s headquarters, 210 S. 1st Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Current office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm, but hours will expand based on volunteer availability.
Door County Pulse
District Staffs Prepare for Annual Meetings, Tax Season
Southern Door’s annual meeting is Sept. 19; Gibraltar follows Sept. 26. Door County school district superintendents and business managers will spend the next month and a half preparing information for taxpayers in advance of approving property-tax levies by the end of October. The levy is the total maximum amount...
