Carrillo keeping things running for Nampa

NAMPA — In a season of change, one thing has remained constant for the Nampa football team: Daniel Carillo keeps running.

As the Bulldogs have embarked on their return to the 5A classification and also undergone a change in head coaches, the senior running back has continued building on what he started two years ago. Through three games, Carrillo is averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has 534 yards and 10 touchdowns, an average of 178 rushing yards per game.

“The linebackers move a lot, it’s really different from 4A,” Carrillo said about differences playing at the 5A level. “But I think our coaches just game plan really well.”

Carrillo and the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division) will look to notch another division win on Friday with a 7 p.m. game against Kuna at Bulldog Bowl. With a win, Nampa moves to 3-0 in division play, an important mark to reach in terms of postseason implications with teams like Eagle, Owyhee and Mountain View still to play.

“We talk about it every week, the game on our schedule that week is the most important one we’re going to play that year,” said Nampa coach Jon Choate. “Our guys know that’s the message we’re sending them. But for us to go 3-0 in our pod sets us up very favorably down the stretch to play a (as a three or four seed) type situation, maybe even host a game in Week 9, that play-in scenario with the cross pod.”

For Choate, who returned to the Nampa sideline this season after six years as an assistant at College of Idaho, much of the offensive success will have to go through the running game. That will go through not only their lead back Carrillo, but also through Dante Avjian who provides Nampa with a solid No. 2 punching option, averaging 98 rushing yards per game.

“Both of them have really good ball skills,” said Choate, who had previously been head coach at Nampa from 2012-15. “I think those two complement each other well. When you put them both in the backfield, you got two guys in the backfield you have to defend. You can’t pick a side and say ‘that guy’s getting the ball.’ That just makes us better as a team.”

Carrillo is no stranger to being part of a dual threat backfield. He did it the last two seasons, sharing ball carrying duties with Ryan Schuler, who graduated after last season. But Carrillo really broke through late in his sophomore season, in 2020, getting an added work load after Schuler went down with a late-season injury.

In a playoff game that season against Middleton, Carrillo ran wild over the Vikings, accounting for 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns, helping Nampa secure a 44-42 win. As a junior, he led the Bulldogs with 1,121 rushing yards.

“It really helped me a lot because I was playing against older kids then,” Carrillo said about his experiences playing as a sophomore. “Now I’m playing against kids who are my age. So, I think I’m playing a little better now.”

Playing up is not something that Carrillo has ever shied away from. Even today, listed as 5-foot-7 and 172 pounds on the Bulldog roster, he is undersized, particularly against the bigger 5A defensive linemen. But don’t let his size fool you. Carrillo has a way of beating those defenders and finding a way to get yards.

For Choate, that ability begins in the weight room.

“He squats 450 (pounds), well over double his body weight,” Choate said. “I think that is a testament to what you see on Friday nights, when it always takes more than one guy to bring him down. And just his balance is super exceptional as well.”

That work has paid dividends this year as Carrillo has put up big numbers in all three of Nampa’s games thus far. In a season-opening loss to Middleton, he had 26 carries for 150 yards. Against Borah, he carried for 242 yards on 22 carries. And in last week’s win against Boise, he had 142 yards on 26 carries.

“My mindset has been just one week at a time, as the coaches preach,” Carrillo said about his approach to his senior season. “We’re all family here and I’m really comfortable with the guys we have here.”