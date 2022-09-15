ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'It's not true we're trying to destroy them... they're trying to destroy us!': Saudi-backed LIV Golf chief Greg Norman says the PGA Tour are the sport's real bad guys - and he's ignoring 'sportswashing' protests

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Greg Norman has accused the PGA Tour of 'trying to destroy' his LIV Golf series.

The Australian, who is chief executive of the controversial Saudi-backed series that has lured the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and world number two Cameron Smith, has claimed that the PGA Tour is doing everything in its power to ensure the two tours cannot co-exist.

According to the 67-year-old, his attempts to discuss a solution with the rival tour have been snubbed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jcjxu_0hxFxDyY00
LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman accused the PGA Tour of 'trying to destroy' his series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoubA_0hxFxDyY00
His Saudi-funded series has lured the likes of Brooks Koepka (pictured) and Cameron Smith

Norman told The Australian: 'This notion we're trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it's as simple as that.

'The PGA Tour has not sat down and had a conversation with myself or any of my investors.'

Norman now admits he has no interest in opening discussions with the PGA Tour, having tried to negotiate with them continually ahead of his series' launch.

'We tried awfully hard, I know I did personally for the past year.' he told the newspaper.

'When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdcqE_0hxFxDyY00
The 67-year-old Australian claimed: 'The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it's as simple as that'

'We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working.'

All golfers who have agreed to join the Saudi-funded project, which offers a lucrative pay packet of £21.7million for 54-hole tournaments, have been suspended from competing in the PGA Tour.

Since its introduction, Norman's series has been accused of 'sportswashing' Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record.

The LIV Golf tour continues with the Invitational Chicago, which starts on Friday.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

