Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
KCRG.com
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
One killed in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Officials arrived and found the only person in the vehicle dead at the scene.
Yet Another Cedar Falls Eatery Will Close
It's not a good week for some Cedar Falls businesses. In just the past week, two eateries have announced their imminent closure. Earlier this week, we shared with you that Carter House Market & Cafe would be closing. Officials did share that the Main Street spot will be open during regular business hours all this week. Carter House will close its doors for the time being on Friday, September 16th.
KCRG.com
Local credit union holds shredding event, raising security awareness
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Though much of the conversation about securing your data in 2022 revolves around cyber-attacks, some in eastern Iowa are helping to protect sensitive information on paper. Car after car lined up in the Veridian Credit Union parking lot in Cedar Rapids on Saturday as employees...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Blood drive for sickle cell disease at Newbo City Market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. On Saturday, a group outside Newbo City Market did their part by putting the focus on the disease. Shy Rush was one of those at the event. She has lost two of her cousins to sickle cell. “I...
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
Experimental plane crashes in Iowa, no injuries pilot says
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he'd have to think fast.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
KCRG.com
New Solon Fire Department to open within weeks
Organizers also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as the city tries to reduce greenhouse gas emmissions by 50 percent by 2030. 12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been...
KCRG.com
Fire destroys house near Coggon
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. We now know the name of the driver killed in a crash outside Dubuque on Thursday. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 5 hours ago. As much of the conversation...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls police arrest man after alleged burglary at Taco Johns
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man in Cedar Falls on Thursday night after they say he was identified as the suspect in a burglary at a Taco John’s two days before. In a press release, police said they were called to the Taco John’s at 6210...
KCRG.com
Waterloo Mayor talks next steps in city internet project
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, voters in Waterloo decided the city should borrow $20 million to form its own broadband network. It’s a project that dates back to 2005 when residents in Waterloo first voted for a municipal telecom. Now, the city officially has the support for a referendum to go toward it.
KCRG.com
Fatal crash in Waterloo
That’s only for the corporate store level. The company said the vast majority of its 50 plus locations are highly profitable. Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident. Updated: 4 hours ago. Drastic changes are coming to several clubs at Iowa State University. White...
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
Comments / 0