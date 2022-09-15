Dave Curtis of Elsie paints a PCS logo on one of Pinnacle Bank’s windows in Grant on Monday afternoon. Painting windows is a hobby and a past time for Curtis who, along with his wife Tara, just recently retired and moved to Elsie from Mitchell where the couple had lived for 20 years. A former employee in sales, Perkins County was on Curtis’ route, and he always liked the area, even telling some that he planned to retire here. And, just this past year, he did. Also retiring was Tara, who had worked as a surgical nurse. Painting windows has been a part of Curtis’ life for several years. He states he gets great satisfaction in creating a design that brightens people’s days. Curtis is for hire by those who would like their windows painted. Those interested in getting a sign or window painted should call Curtis at 308-641-4133.

ELSIE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO