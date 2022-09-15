Read full article on original website
Related
holyokeenterprise.com
Dirks headed to national pedal tractor pull
After qualifying for the state pedal tractor pull at the Chase County Fair in Imperial, Nebraska, Carson Dirks competed at the state event in Grand Island, Nebraska, over the Labor Day weekend. He received third place after a pedal-off in the 4-year-old division. He will be competing at nationals at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, on Sept. 24. Carson is the son of Lucas and Brittany Dirks of Holyoke. — Courtesy photo.
granttribune.com
Betty Joan Larsen
Betty was born March 26, 1930, at Madrid, Neb., to LeRoy and Clarice (McPheeters) Shuey. She graduated from Grant High School with the class of 1947. On August 7, 1949, Betty married Keith Larsen. The couple made their home on the family farm 10 miles northeast of Grant, where they farmed and raised their children.
granttribune.com
Lee Draper
Lee Draper, 77 of Ogallala, Neb., passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the North Platte Care Center. Lee was born Norman Lee Draper on May 25, 1945, at Imperial, Neb. to Norman Leon and Charlotte Theone (Mathews) Draper. Lee graduated from Chase County High School in Imperial. He married...
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
granttribune.com
Kuenning family receives Aksarben award
Being awarded the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award this year is the Kuenning Family of Perkins County. The Pioneer Farm Family Award recognizes the ownership of at least 40 acres of farmland held by the same family for 100 years. Brandon and wife Kelly; and Brandon’s sister and brother-in-law Kory...
granttribune.com
Perkins County Elementary adds makerspace to its library
Perkins County Elementary School has a new addition to the library that will enhance student learning and creativity. Erica Turner, head librarian at Perkins County Schools, applied for and was awarded a $500 grant through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, that was matched by the Perkins County Community Foundation, for the installation of a makerspace in the elementary library.
granttribune.com
Grant Packing receives NDA grant to assist with growth
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has selected 64 meat processing facilities to receive grants designed to support the growth of meat processing in Nebraska. Among them is Grant Packing located at 300 East Hwy. 23, which is owned by Justin Coats and Rolly and Virginia Coats of Grant. Strengthening...
York News-Times
North Platte High School twins get homecoming king, queen honor nod
North Platte High School senior twins were named the homecoming king and queen Wednesday during the school's parade and rally in the Canteen District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
granttribune.com
Marles Y. Rowley
Marles Yvonne Rowley was born Dec. 3, 1938 in Imperial, Neb. to Clyde and Beulah (Einspahr) Purdy. The oldest of four children, she grew up and attended school in Wauneta, Neb.. On September 11, 1954, she married Melvin K. Rowley in Holyoke, Colorado. To this union they were blessed with...
granttribune.com
Sharlene Rae Holscher
Sharlene was born Dec. 3, 1964 in Grant, Neb. to Rex and Marilyn Holscher. She was the youngest of four daughters. Sharlene attended Perkins County High School graduating in May 1983. She then attended the University of Nebraska graduating with a degree in Accounting. After graduation, Sharlene moved to San...
granttribune.com
Cooler morning at Chase County meet proves beneficial for PC harriers
The decision by Chase County to start its cross country meet at 9 a.m. instead of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, provided cooler temperatures for all, and proved to be advantageous for the Perkins County teams. Both teams, once again, brought home excellent times, according to Head Coach Seth Burge.
granttribune.com
Brightening a day by decorating a window
Dave Curtis of Elsie paints a PCS logo on one of Pinnacle Bank’s windows in Grant on Monday afternoon. Painting windows is a hobby and a past time for Curtis who, along with his wife Tara, just recently retired and moved to Elsie from Mitchell where the couple had lived for 20 years. A former employee in sales, Perkins County was on Curtis’ route, and he always liked the area, even telling some that he planned to retire here. And, just this past year, he did. Also retiring was Tara, who had worked as a surgical nurse. Painting windows has been a part of Curtis’ life for several years. He states he gets great satisfaction in creating a design that brightens people’s days. Curtis is for hire by those who would like their windows painted. Those interested in getting a sign or window painted should call Curtis at 308-641-4133.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highway 30 near North Platte reopen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Transportation said US Highway 30 near North Platte is open. Officials said the closure and detour were necessary to complete construction near the North Platte River Bridge, just east of North Platte. Officials said this was the first of three planned detours for the...
granttribune.com
Jesse Edgar Michael
On August 25, 2022, Jesse Edgar Michael passed away in his sleep near Palm Springs, California. He was 89 years old. Jess is survived by his sister Ramona Schroeder, son David (Bonnie) Michael, daughter Michelle (Matt) Soderlund (née Michael), four grandchildren; Christopher (Joanne) Michael, Jonathan Michael, Amanda (Brian) Baum (née Soderlund), and Michael (Allison) Soderlund, and great-grandson Benjamin Michael. Jess was preceded in death by his son Douglas Michael. Jess was married twice to women from Grant, Neb.; first, in 1956, for 23 years to Mary Alice Michael (née Keller), mother of his three children; and second, in 1990 to Turzah Michael (née Knotwell/Hendricks) for 30 years until her death in 2019.
News Channel Nebraska
Lake Ogallala to be drained
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
granttribune.com
Tuckers purchase Ogallala floral business
With Ogallala florist Petal Pushers closing to make room for a neighboring print shop, Rachel Tucker of Venango found this to be the perfect opportunity to get into the floral business in Ogallala. Rachel is acquainted with former owner Danielle McGuire, who has decided to give up the floral business...
granttribune.com
Nine years after accident, Engel’s faith is stronger than ever
Sept. 20, 2013 is a day former Grant resident Craig Engel will remember forever. It was the day when he died, not once, but twice, after being involved with a fatal two-vehicle accident near Genoa. Although the crash took so much from him that day, it has, over time, renewed his faith in God and has led him on a new path in his life, with a new partner beside him.
granttribune.com
Pinnacle Bank holds appreciation picnic
Olivia Gengenbach (right) receives a cookie from Pinnacle Bank employee Kourtney Cutler as a finishing touch to the meal she received at the Pinnacle Bank Appreciation Grillout on Monday, Aug. 16 at the Grant City Park. Olivia was one of 225 participants at the event.
granttribune.com
Wallace falls to Garden County
The Wallace football team fell to 0-2 on the young season with a 8-20 loss to Garden County at home Friday. Wallace Head Coach Eric Miller said hats off to Garden County. “They came to Wallace and frustrated us. They were a physical team that played good team defense and blocked well,” Miller said.
granttribune.com
Barkley pursuing other interests after 25 years of service to Sunset Haven
Mindy Dickinson takes over as new executive director. Sunset Haven has a new executive director with Mindy Dickinson stepping into the big shoes of former Director Debbie Barkley on Monday, April 18. Barkley hasn’t gone too far away, however, as she has stuck around this summer to help Mindy learn...
Comments / 0