bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach

Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
The Independent

Uber computer systems breached, company ‘responding to a cybersecurity incident’

Uber is investigating a breach of its computer systems, the company said as it took several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline.“We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident,” the company tweeted on Friday.The hacker compromised an employee’s official Slack account and posted a message, announcing himself and sharing that “Uber has suffered a data breach,” The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.The company said it is currently assessing the extent of the hack, adding that it is in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates on Twitter as they become available.The...
TechRadar

FBI warns hackers are stealing healthcare payments

Hackers are stealing healthcare payments, by diverting them to bank accounts under their control, the FBI is warning. The Bureau was forced to issue a warning after more than $4.6 million was stolen in three separate incidents where criminals would send out phishing emails, or reach out to people working at payment processors and financial departments, pretending to be support center employees.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
960 The Ref

Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception

The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data. But the breach, apparently by a lone hacker, put the spotlight on an increasingly effective...
Axios

Uber investigating wide-reaching security breach

Uber is currently responding to what could be one of the worst breaches in the company's history — all because of a few text messages. Why it matters: The hacker who has claimed responsibility for the ongoing Uber breach is believed to have access to the company's source code, email and other internal systems — leaving employee, contractor and customer data at risk.
