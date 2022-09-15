Uber is investigating a breach of its computer systems, the company said as it took several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline.“We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident,” the company tweeted on Friday.The hacker compromised an employee’s official Slack account and posted a message, announcing himself and sharing that “Uber has suffered a data breach,” The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.The company said it is currently assessing the extent of the hack, adding that it is in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates on Twitter as they become available.The...

