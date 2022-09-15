Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
TechSpot
Former US ambassador warns about data tracking, says the US is making China's surveillance job easier
Big quote: The Federal Trade Commission asked for opinions about data economy and commercial surveillance, and former US ambassador Karen Kornbluh described the situation with grave and unambiguous words. The Federal Trade Commission recently hosted a public forum on Commercial Surveillance and Lax Data Security Practices, an online-only event where...
Samsung confirms data breach involving some users' personal information
Samsung confirmed that hackers had acquired access to users' personal data.
CNBC
Uber investigates 'cybersecurity incident' after reports of a hack on the company
The alleged hacker gained control over Uber's internal systems after compromising the Slack account of an employee, according to the New York Times. Initial reports indicate the hacker used social engineering tactics, where criminals prey on people's credulity and inexperience to gain entry to corporate systems. News of the attack...
Uber computer systems breached, company ‘responding to a cybersecurity incident’
Uber is investigating a breach of its computer systems, the company said as it took several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline.“We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident,” the company tweeted on Friday.The hacker compromised an employee’s official Slack account and posted a message, announcing himself and sharing that “Uber has suffered a data breach,” The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.The company said it is currently assessing the extent of the hack, adding that it is in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates on Twitter as they become available.The...
What Happened to Uber? Cybersecurity Hack Under Investigation
A hacker made their way into the internal database of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) by way of an employee’s Slack account. It isn't clear how much data is at risk, but the "cybersecurity incident" (as Uber calls it) led to a sharp drop in shareholder sentiment on Friday, Sept. 16.
Ransomware gang threatens to expose one million sensitive medical records online
Ransomware operators Daixin Team are claiming to have stolen “more than a million records” from a U.S. healthcare organization, and are threatening to leak it all to the public. It's unclear whether this means a million affected patients, or a million pieces of sensitive information belonging to fewer...
FBI warns hackers are stealing healthcare payments
Hackers are stealing healthcare payments, by diverting them to bank accounts under their control, the FBI is warning. The Bureau was forced to issue a warning after more than $4.6 million was stolen in three separate incidents where criminals would send out phishing emails, or reach out to people working at payment processors and financial departments, pretending to be support center employees.
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data. But the breach, apparently by a lone hacker, put the spotlight on an increasingly effective...
Uber investigating wide-reaching security breach
Uber is currently responding to what could be one of the worst breaches in the company's history — all because of a few text messages. Why it matters: The hacker who has claimed responsibility for the ongoing Uber breach is believed to have access to the company's source code, email and other internal systems — leaving employee, contractor and customer data at risk.
