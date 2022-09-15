Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
Experimental plane crashes in Iowa, no injuries pilot says
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he'd have to think fast.
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
KCRG.com
Dubuque hosts community bike ride to teach street policy
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque hosted a community bicycle ride on Friday aimed to teach people about the city’s complete street policy. The ride was designed to help make drivers and cyclists comfortable sharing the road together. It also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as...
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 5 hours ago. As much of...
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar, West High, start off week 4 with Thursday night wins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Under the lights at Kingston Stadium, Linn-Mar and Washington traded touchdown returns to start the game. The Lions used a second-half surge to take down the Warriors 30-12. Over in Davenport, the West High Trojans stomped Davenport North 42-7.
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking care of them. Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours...
Clayton County Farm Family Win Good Farm Neighbor Award
Another family in Northeast Iowa was honored on Thursday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. It's an absolute honor. We're actually kind of starstruck by it. Lance and Jonna Schutte of Clayton County started Jo-Lane Dairy when they got married back in 2006 on the dairy farm Lance grew up on.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
KCRG.com
State charges against Dubuque kidnapping suspect dismissed; now charged federally
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has dismissed charges against a Dubuque suspect who was arrested for kidnapping and various weapon charges, after he was indicted on federal charges in the case. Back in June, Dubuque police pulled over a 2001 Chrysler Town & County in the 1500...
KISS frontman Gene Simmons launches vodka at Wisconsin distillery
MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was in the stateline on Saturday to launch his new vodka brand. Simmons was at Minhas Brewery and Distillery to launch “MoneyBag Vodka,” his first foray into the premium spirits business, at Cheese Days. Simmons founded the vodka brand alongside Brandon Marek and Toronto-based Harlo Entertainment. […]
KCRG.com
Man cited after rear-ending school bus, no students on board
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies in Dubuque County said a 53-year-old man rear ended a Western Dubuque school bus Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Highway 151 and Monastery Road at about 3:18 p.m. Deputies said the bus driver had...
Linn County Pinicon Ridge Park Dam Modifications Coming Soon
The Linn County Conservation Department has announced via a media release they have awarded a contract for improvements on the Pinicon Ridge Park dam located along the Wapsipinicon River in Central City just east of Highway 13. This project will address safety, fish habitat, and river recreation passage for canoes and kayaks.
