Dubuque, IA

KCCI.com

2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
KCRG.com

Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque

Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque hosts community bike ride to teach street policy

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque hosted a community bicycle ride on Friday aimed to teach people about the city’s complete street policy. The ride was designed to help make drivers and cyclists comfortable sharing the road together. It also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings

A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Dubuque fatal crash

Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 5 hours ago.
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection

It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours...
ANAMOSA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Clayton County Farm Family Win Good Farm Neighbor Award

Another family in Northeast Iowa was honored on Thursday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. It's an absolute honor. We're actually kind of starstruck by it. Lance and Jonna Schutte of Clayton County started Jo-Lane Dairy when they got married back in 2006 on the dairy farm Lance grew up on.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department

An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com

House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
COGGON, IA
KCRG.com

Man cited after rear-ending school bus, no students on board

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies in Dubuque County said a 53-year-old man rear ended a Western Dubuque school bus Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Highway 151 and Monastery Road at about 3:18 p.m. Deputies said the bus driver had...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Linn County Pinicon Ridge Park Dam Modifications Coming Soon

The Linn County Conservation Department has announced via a media release they have awarded a contract for improvements on the Pinicon Ridge Park dam located along the Wapsipinicon River in Central City just east of Highway 13. This project will address safety, fish habitat, and river recreation passage for canoes and kayaks.
LINN COUNTY, IA

