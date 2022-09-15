Read full article on original website
Chestnut Grove opens up day three of XPNFest with a bang
The Perkiomenville outfit took the marina stage with matching jumpsuits and high energy. “We’re your neighbors from Perkiomenville!” said Dee Gerhart of Chestnut Grove. “Just a quick hop, skip, and a jump up I-76.”. The seasoned regional roots rock combo took the Marina Stage today to get...
Catbite has enough energy to power all of Camden on the XPNFest Marina Stage
Catbite are from Philly, so their take on ska is more edgy, less buttoned-up, and all the better for it. “HEY XPONENTIAL, I’M GONNA COUNT TO THREE, AND I WANT EVERYONE TO SCREAM WITH ME!”. That was Catbite’s lead singer Brittany Luna, right before launching into “Not Ur Baby”...
Generations of chic with Roxy Music and St. Vincent
Rock, art, and performance collided last night at The Mann Center in Philadelphia. Last night was a beautiful night for music indeed. Lovely, cool temperatures and clear skies prevailed at the Mann Center for Performing Arts as two legends, Roxy Music and St. Vincent, dazzled the crowd with their respective takes on rock, art, and performance.
On the run with The Tisburys at XPNFest
The Philly band kicked off this year’s festival with a showcase of their brand new album, Exile On Main Street. As the crowd rolled in down the hill to the Wiggins Park Marina Stage, Philly rockers The Tisburys got the afternoon under way with a double celebration: their first appearance at the XPoNential Music Festival and the release of their new album Exile On Main Street, out today.
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
Germantown remembers PnB Rock with memorial gathering
GERMANTOWN - Friends, family and fans all gathered in Germantown to honor PnB Rock, in a celebration of his life, by the people who knew him from the start. "I love you Rock," yelled the crowd. Balloons released in Germantown in memory of Philly's own PnB Rock. Hundreds gathered to celebrate his life after it was tragically taken, police say, during a robbery in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Nightmare returns: Scary Halloween bar is back in Philadelphia
One of the best-themed bars in Philadelphia is back in business just in time for the Halloween season. I’ve seen so many posts about this place over the last few years and it’s always themed for Halloween and Christmas time. The pop-up bar is called Nightmare Before Tinsel...
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
2nd Annual MCCP Hip Hop & Jazz Fest to benefit Mill Creek community
Several prominent hip-hop and jazz musicians will perform this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center Park (N. 47th St. between Fairmount Ave. and Aspen St.) as part of the 2nd Annual Mill Creek Community Partnership (MCCP) Fest. This free community event highlights and celebrates the fusion of Hip-Hop, Jazz, and the creative arts and benefits the Mill Creek community.
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare
For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia. If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.
Road Trip from Philadelphia to Quebec City
The road trip from Philadelphia to Quebec City boasts the perfect balance of history, cityscapes and nature. This is the ideal road trip for those looking to visit picturesque lakes, take in the stunning scenery and explore historic cities brimming with cultural attractions on the way. The 780-mile road trip...
Television Shows (About Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
Local Puerto Rican community waiting for 'all clear' as Hurricane Fiona strikes
Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico.
Nearly 200 employees walk off job at Philadelphia Museum of Art
"We've been negotiating our first contract for two years. Management's been stalling," said Adam Rizzo, an art museum employee and president of the union.
Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars
Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
