ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust.

It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.

On the mass-produced side, sweet-and-spicy is almost always done through the familiar flavor of barbecue. There have long been Doritos flavors known as Sweet Chili Heat and Spicy Sweet Chili. Owned by the wider Frito-Lay and Mondelez (MDLZ) , the flavors were introduced in the 2000s and blend vaguely sweet barbecue flavors with hints of spice. (Neither chip is as "burn your mouth spicy" as, say, the storied Flamin' Hot flavor.)

Chicken wing chain Wingstop (WING) also offer a range of sweet-and-spicy wing sauces like the Hickory Smoked Barbecue.

The Baconator, But Candied

In Canada, Wendy's (WEN) is moving away from the barbecue theme with a different sweet-and-spicy flavor. Dubbed the Blazin’ Baconator, the new burger has spicy candied bacon and a mayonnaise sauce touched up with several spices.

The two beef patties totaling a quarter-pound of beef and six strips of bacon make the sandwich the same as the chain's regular Baconator — Wendy's Canada thought the candy coating on the bacon would help draw in customers with that extra bit of flair.

"The Blazin' Baconator adds brings a spicy kick to the Baconator, allowing customers to get the same, original flavors they know and crave but with added spice," Hayley Kianoff, manager of international culinary innovation at Wendy's, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERaih_0hxFnDcS00
Wendy's Canada/TS

This is a limited-time promotion that will only be available at participating Wendy's Canada restaurants while supplies last.

As most fast-food chains are currently in a mad push to get more customers to order through their apps, the Blazin' Baconator will also naturally be available through the Wendy's Canada website and mobile app.

More Meat, More Cheese, More Candy

There are many reasons why Wendy's may have chosen to test the waters with spicy meat and candied bacon. It may be a nod to what, in some parts of Canada, is the beloved and historically significant snack of candied salmon.

But sometimes, outrageous flavor combinations are done not with the goal of bringing in sales but expressly as a marketing trick intended to go viral.

In the "no bad publicity" principle, it doesn't really matter if the caption is "ew, gross," "they did what?!" or "you really have to try this" so long as people do not stop talking about it.

While comments about McDonald's (MCD) cilantro sundae were largely negative outside of its home market in China, it still helped generate internet buzz around the dessert and ultimately the company.

"These are part of a long tradition of companies creating new, slightly outrageous, fast food and snack food combinations – more cheese, more meat, more layers, adding sauces, [or] Cheetos, for crunch and a pop of flavor," food historian Ashley Rose Young told BBC in 2019.

Some items grow into internet sensations while most fizzle out but any person who is drawn in by the unusual product and shares a photo of it online is inadvertently doing the fast-food chains' marketing for them.

Comments / 10

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals

Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Snack Food#Hot Chocolate#Food Drink#Mexican#Frito Lay#Candied In Canada
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Announced Some Major Menu Changes

Back in 1969, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was founded by Tennessee's Dan Evins to meet a need that, at the time, seemed almost impossibly modern (via About Cracker Barrel). A little more than a decade prior, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation making the American interstate highway system a reality, per The United States Army. Eisenhower wasn't the architect of the vision, nor of the highway, but his having greenlit the funding of what would eventually make today's nearly 50,000-mile network of federally maintained roadways happen (via Federal Highway Administration) was a dream come true for many Americans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
88K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy