myhorrynews.com
'To temper justice with mercy,’ Baby Boy Horry judge postpones sentencing
On Dec. 4, 2008, five line workers from Horry Electric were clearing the right-of-way along Meadowbrook Road only a couple miles away from Coastal Carolina University when they found a cardboard box. At first they thought they found a doll. “Inside the box was a Bath & Body Works tote...
The Post and Courier
Horry County convenience store owner charged with 4 counts of tax evasion
CONWAY — A Conway business owner has been arrested on allegations he evaded state taxes by underreporting more than $2 million in sales at his Short Stop convenience store located off of S.C. 905. Prem Kumar Akkineni, the 36-year-old owner of Akkineni LLC, was charged Sept. 16 in state...
Charges dropped against retired Navy Admiral in 'Fat Leonard' case
The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that, in exchange for steering business toward GDMA, the officers accepted expensive meals, fancy hotels and the services of prostitutes, all on Francis' dime.
eastcountymagazine.org
DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION
Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
The San Diego real estate market is shifting, how do home prices compare to last year?
SAN DIEGO — There's been a dramatic shift in San Diego’s hot real estate market and according to a local mortgage lender, the dynamic is changing in favor of buyers. Chad Baker is a mortgage lender with Cross Country Mortgage. He said if a house in San Diego County is priced correctly, it’ll be sold in less than 21 days.
kusi.com
Assemblymember Laurie Davies wants voters need to be informed of what Newsom is signing into law
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – By building and maintaining bipartisan relationships with members of legislature, Assemblymember Laurie Davies was able to get several bills passed into law. Davies, who wants voters to be aware of these bills, joined us to discuss the following:. SB 262 (Bail Reform) – Provides that...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation
SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
3 found shot in Otay Mountain Wilderness
Three people were being treated for gunshot wounds Thursday morning after they were found by Border Patrol agents in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, authorities said.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Updates
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG leaders are misleading CARB, the mileage tax is still part of the plan.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A handful of San Diego County leaders sent a letter to the chief counsel at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding SANDAG’s controversial and unpopular pay-per-use mileage tax. SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata had promised that the tax would be removed from their...
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ranked first in top 25 fastest growing places in U.S., data shows
(WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is listed as the number one fast-growing place to live in the U.S. and the best place to live in South Carolina according to a report from U.S. News. The beach is also ranked number 37 for the best places overall to live in 2022-2023.
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 winning numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $16,678.
wpde.com
Lake City property close to being clear of uninhabitable structures
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — One property owner in Lake City can look forward to a clean slate as overgrown and dilapidated structures were cleared from their Lincoln Avenue lot. The uninhabitable structures had become a problem for the community and were involved in the April 2022 police investigation...
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
‘I am sorry’: Woman charged in Baby Boy Horry case enters guilty plea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged in a case that’s become known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case entered a guilty plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter at a hearing on Thursday. Jennifer Sahr entered an Alford plea ahead of her trial that was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 10. […]
