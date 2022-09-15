ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
The Guardian

India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status

The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

India, Japan Conduct Navy Drills In Bay Of Bengal To Counter Chinese Assertiveness

The navies of India and Japan are conducting a week-long joint military exercise in the waters off India's east coast. The naval exercises follow the recently held "two-plus-two" security dialogue between the two countries, both of which face serious security challenges posed by increasing Chinese assertiveness. The sixth edition of...
INDIA
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
The Drive

Mysterious J-20 Fighter-Like Shapes Appear At Remote Chinese Airbase

These eight shapes on the apron at a little-known Chinese airbase look like J-20s, but there are significant differences. A row of unusual fighter aircraft has appeared at a Chinese airbase. There has already been speculation that these could be full-scale decoys or mock-ups of the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter, China’s latest in-service combat jet, but their exact function is unclear. Indeed, certain aspects of their appearance raise even more questions, since they seem to be only loosely based on the J-20, if at all.
MILITARY
The Independent

Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.This was the second earthquake in less than 24 hours in Taiwan after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern county of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.On Sunday afternoon, the earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) struck 50km north of the city of Taitung, which was already rattled by after-shocks...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country's agriculture belt underwater, the prime minister told the Turkish president by phone, as authorities scaled up efforts Monday to deliver food, tents and other items.Shahbaz Sharif spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan overnight to thank Turkey for dispatching food, tents and medicine by 12 military aircraft, four trains and Turkish Red Crescent trucks. A government statement said Sharif briefed Erdogan about the government's relief activities and sought assistance from Turkey in overcoming the “food shortage." Sharif also sought help from Turkey on reconstruction work in...
ASIA
CBS News

China extends coronavirus lockdown of megacity Chengdu indefinitely, with no end in sight to strict "zero-COVID" policy

Beijing — It's all starting to feel very familiar: A few COVID-19 cases pop up, local government officials announce a lockdown scheduled to last a few days, then more cases emerge — not many, but more — and the lockdown is extended for another few days. And then, as the people of Shanghai learned earlier this year, the restrictions are made indefinite.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Australia says its navy can resume visits to Solomon Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia said Tuesday its navy ships have been given clearance to resume visits to the Solomon Islands, which had last week announced a temporary block on all military vessels during a review of its approval processes. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed to reporters that military ships from New Zealand and Fiji would also be allowed to visit the South Pacific nation. But that means military ships from the U.S., Britain and other countries still won’t be able to dock at a time that many Pacific nations are alarmed about the Solomon Islands increasing security ties to China. “Of course, we welcome the continued access of a member of the Pacific family — in this case, Australia — to Solomon Islands waters,” Wong told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We are regular visitors.”
CHINA
The Independent

Smoke pours from Air India flight as passengers rush to evacuate

Dramatic footage has emerged of smoke pouring from an Air India flight that aborted landing on Wednesday, with passengers seen dashing to evacuate.The flight was due to take off from Muscat International Airport mid-morning on 14 September, bound for Kochi in India, when pilots were forced to abort on seeing smoke detected in one of the engines.In video captured at the airport, a huge cloud of white smoke is seen shrouding the front half of the Boeing 737-800 as passengers exit via the aircraft’s inflatable slides.There were 147 people onboard at the time, including four infants and six cabin crew,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

U.N. Xinjiang report puts a target on U.S. supply chains

Hi, China Watchers. This week we examine how the U.N.’s big human rights report on Xinjiang ups the pressure on U.S. firms to purge their supply chains of forced labor. We’ll also unpack the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s epic screed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and profile a book that assesses Xi Jinping’s hard-line politics and personality. And stay tuned to this channel for a series of upcoming articles in the run-up to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress next month.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

China's Xinjiang Violations: EU Proposes Ban On Goods Made With Forced Labor

Driven by concerns about human rights violations in China's Xinjiang province, the European Commission on Wednesday proposed a ban on all goods made using forced labor goods from the EU market. The proposal aims to "effectively prohibit" all products for which forced labor has been used at "any stage of...
CHINA

