Don’t take the roadie to Columbia against the Gamecocks lightly, the Garnet and Black literally have upsetting history on their side

By Jeff Dantzler
bulldawgillustrated.com
 3 days ago
Fox News

South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
COLUMBIA, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Fuming After Students Rush the End Zone Mid-Game

South Carolina (1-1) already knew it would have its hands full against No. 1 Georgia (2-0) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. To win, they would need the Gamecock faithful to be loud and rowdy in the stands. What they didn’t expect, however, was for the student section to try and hurt their chances at pulling off the upset. Or maybe they did? In between the first and second quarter, the school decided to put a generous amount of the student body on the field.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Female Athlete Controversy

South Carolina honored its female athletes during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia. Unfortunately, it didn't appear to be planned very well. Most of the female athletes had to be rushed off the field, leading to some upset football fans. It wasn't on the female athletes, though. "All...
COLUMBIA, SC
