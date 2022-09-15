Don’t take the roadie to Columbia against the Gamecocks lightly, the Garnet and Black literally have upsetting history on their side

Read full article on original website
SC high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/16/22)
Get the latest South Carolina high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Swinney gives update on Mukuba's injury
During his postgame press conference following Clemson's 48-20 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the Tigers' starting safety who missed the (...)
Yardbarker
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer gets angry at reporter after blowout loss to Georgia
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer seemed to lose his cool a bit in an exchange with a reporter following Saturday’s loss to Georgia. Phil Kornblut of South Carolina SportsTalk asked Beamer if he sensed any “give up” from his players in a 48-7 loss to Georgia. Beamer bristled at the question and was quite clearly disgusted at the suggestion.
Fox News
South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'
The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Fuming After Students Rush the End Zone Mid-Game
South Carolina (1-1) already knew it would have its hands full against No. 1 Georgia (2-0) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. To win, they would need the Gamecock faithful to be loud and rowdy in the stands. What they didn’t expect, however, was for the student section to try and hurt their chances at pulling off the upset. Or maybe they did? In between the first and second quarter, the school decided to put a generous amount of the student body on the field.
Georgia football assistant Will Muschamp catches up with South Carolina players after win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For five years, Will Muschamp was the leader of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program. Muschamp returned to Columbia on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs, but when the action was all said and done he made time for many familiar faces on the other sideline. WYFF’s...
College Football World Reacts To Female Athlete Controversy
South Carolina honored its female athletes during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia. Unfortunately, it didn't appear to be planned very well. Most of the female athletes had to be rushed off the field, leading to some upset football fans. It wasn't on the female athletes, though. "All...
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
Georgia 70-man travel roster for game at South Carolina
Georgia Football is limited to taking just 70 players today in Columbia, S.C. for its first SEC matchup of the season against South Carolina. Based on what we are seeing pregame at Williams-Brice Stadium, here’s who made the trip with the Bulldogs. Quarterback (3): Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, Brock...
High school football roundup: Greer to Mann, what happened in Week 4 in Greenville area
Here is how Greenville area high school football teams fared on Friday night. See a roundup of all the action here: Hillcrest 37, Powdersville 35: The Rams held off Powdersville's late comeback attempt with a first-down conversion by Bennett Judy in the games final minute. Judy completed passes to eight different receivers and...
LOOK: Dan Mullen makes his Week 3 picks, including several interesting upsets
Another week of college football means another week of picks across the country. With several big matchups slated for Friday and Saturday, ESPN’s Dan Mullen has released a first look at some of his picks for some of the weekend’s best games. Amongst Mullen’s eight picks, he has...
