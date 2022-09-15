Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio doctor answers 4 big questions about omicron booster
Yes, experts are saying to get this shot.
KSAT 12
UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry to open special-care clinic after receiving federal grant
A visit to the dentist can bring anxiety, but it can be even more stressful for families who care for adults or children with special needs. Shreya Prasanna said her family doctor refused to see her child. “My daughter has some medical comorbidities, which require her to be treated in...
Battling the increasing problem of high cholesterol | Wear the Gown
SAN ANTONIO — As National Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway, we're taking a closer look at the ongoing issue of high cholesterol. In addition to being the No. 1 killer of Americans, it also affects one out of three Hispanic adults between 18 and 44. When it comes to Hispanics between 45 and 70, that rate jumps to 60%.
KSAT 12
This program can get teens connected, engaged in the community
Project Worth is a youth development program of the San Antonio’s Metro Health Department. The program promotes child and teen health and well-being by providing education focused on social and emotional development, collaborating with youth-serving organizations and schools, and empowering youth to reach their full potential. Michael Valdez with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
OLLU opens food pantry at Worden School of Social Service
SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University celebrated the opening of a new food pantry along with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service on Thursday. The new food pantry is led by the Worden School of Social Service and in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank and is designed to address food insecurity at OLLU, according to a news release.
KSAT 12
La Raza Unida celebrates 50 years of activism, fighting injustices for Mexican Americans
SAN ANTONIO – This month marks 50 years since La Raza Unida Party became a national organization founded in South Texas, pushing back against injustices and inequities facing the Mexican American community for decades. “You’re never too young when there is injustice to stand up for yourself and for...
KSAT 12
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Meat grinder coated in leftover meat, employees with dirty hands cited during recent inspections
SAN ANTONIO – Four restaurants with scores in the 80s had plenty of violations to correct after recent visits from health inspectors. Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, located in the 400 block of South New Braunfels on the East Side, earned an 80. Dirty pots, pans, and other utensils needed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
KSAT 12
Shelter pup turned service dog unites with local veteran
You may have met Dewy when he first was adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive. Over the last few months, Dewy has been training to become a service dog and now, he is finally being united with his forever owner. Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink...
cw39.com
Allergy Report & Air Quality: Thursday, September 15th
HOUSTON (CW39) – Air quality alerts are issued for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas today. This is due to high levels of ground level ozone building as the heat of the day sets in. Other large, highly populated cites in the state have air quality alerts this Thursday as well. San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, and Houston are under an ‘Ozone Action Day’ issued by TCEQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Looking to get a GED? This program may be able to help
If you’re considering getting your GED, it doesn’t have to be a difficult process. The GED Work initiative is an initiative between the City of San Antonio and Restore Education that allows students who are training to earn up to $400 in incentives when they take their GED class.
KSAT 12
San Antonio area veterans head to Washington, D.C. for Honor Flight Program
SAN ANTONIO – Retired veterans who served in separate wars across generations are on what they call a “trip of a lifetime”. Several veterans who fought in the Korean, Vietnam and World War II are spending the weekend in Washington D.C. thanks to the Honor Flight Program.
KSAT 12
City Council passes $3.4B budget, including CPS bill credits; moderate conditions predicted for white-tailed deer hunters
Good morning, Steph here. It’s Friday, yay! We hope you had a wonderful work week. Yesterday, we had a nice cool morning. Today, it’s a little humid and we are expecting a warm weekend. I plan on knocking out an early morning run before it gets too hot! 🥵 Fall officially kicks off on Thursday. You all have an awesome weekend and stay cool!
KSAT 12
Rent has increased across Bexar County. How does your ZIP code stack up?
SAN ANTONIO – The real estate market in San Antonio is starting to cool down after nearly two years of surging sales and increases in price but renters are facing large increases in some areas as well. Rent prices in San Antonio and the surrounding areas have not been...
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
Led by a woman known as the "Boss Lady," an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Comments / 0