San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

This program can get teens connected, engaged in the community

Project Worth is a youth development program of the San Antonio’s Metro Health Department. The program promotes child and teen health and well-being by providing education focused on social and emotional development, collaborating with youth-serving organizations and schools, and empowering youth to reach their full potential. Michael Valdez with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

OLLU opens food pantry at Worden School of Social Service

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University celebrated the opening of a new food pantry along with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service on Thursday. The new food pantry is led by the Worden School of Social Service and in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank and is designed to address food insecurity at OLLU, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Shelter pup turned service dog unites with local veteran

You may have met Dewy when he first was adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive. Over the last few months, Dewy has been training to become a service dog and now, he is finally being united with his forever owner. Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Allergy Report & Air Quality: Thursday, September 15th

HOUSTON (CW39) – Air quality alerts are issued for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas today. This is due to high levels of ground level ozone building as the heat of the day sets in. Other large, highly populated cites in the state have air quality alerts this Thursday as well. San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, and Houston are under an ‘Ozone Action Day’ issued by TCEQ.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Looking to get a GED? This program may be able to help

If you’re considering getting your GED, it doesn’t have to be a difficult process. The GED Work initiative is an initiative between the City of San Antonio and Restore Education that allows students who are training to earn up to $400 in incentives when they take their GED class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City Council passes $3.4B budget, including CPS bill credits; moderate conditions predicted for white-tailed deer hunters

Good morning, Steph here. It’s Friday, yay! We hope you had a wonderful work week. Yesterday, we had a nice cool morning. Today, it’s a little humid and we are expecting a warm weekend. I plan on knocking out an early morning run before it gets too hot! 🥵 Fall officially kicks off on Thursday. You all have an awesome weekend and stay cool!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

