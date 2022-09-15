Queen lies in state: LIVE updates as queue to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster stretches to 3.8 miles and military rehearse for state funeral

This is MailOnline's live blog for day six of national mourning, as the Queen's coffin continues lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Princess Anne greets well-wishers in visit to Glasgow

Princess Anne has visited Glasgow today where she was greeted by well-wishers who left floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During her visit to Scotland's largest city, the Princess Royal will go to Glasgow City Chambers where she will meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was Patron.

12:32

House of Commons recess should be cut short, Speaker says

The Speaker of the House of Commons has said the forthcoming recess period should be cut short to push on with business following a pause in politics in the wake of the Queen's death.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it is his 'expectation' and 'hope' that the conference break will be slimmed down - but he does not want to 'hold anybody to ransom', as nothing has been decided yet.

Business in both Houses of Parliament was halted following the news of the Queen's death last Thursday, with political action put on ice until an unspecified date after the late monarch's funeral on Monday.

This will leave very limited time - if any - for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's 'fiscal event' to combat the energy crisis before the Commons is set to rise again on September 22 for the recess.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is also expected to fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly following the funeral, further chipping away at the window of opportunity.

Sir Lindsay said he is expecting the House to sit next week and for the recess period to be cut short.

He told Times Radio: 'What I would say to you is we expect... and I will want to start swearing MPs in as quickly as possible. I'd like to think that will take place next week.

'So the House will - I'm expecting, it's not been laid down, so I'm being cautious on what I say - but I would certainly expect the House to be sitting next week.

'I believe, and I do say believe because I don't set the agenda, that's why I'm very cautious and very careful to say I wouldn't expect those three weeks to be taken. I would expect the House to come back.'

He said he would 'certainly expect' a debate on the energy crisis before the party conferences.

'I do believe that they could well be cut short - and I don't want to hold anybody to ransom by saying I may have misled people - but that will be my personal expectation... and hope, may I add,' he said.

12:26

Wetherspoons will stay OPEN for Queen's funeral in central London

In news that might come as a relief to some people travelling down to the capital for the Queen's funeral, JD Wetherspoon has said it will keep all pubs in central London, railways stations and airports open next Monday.

While many businesses are closing on Monday as a mark of respect during the sombre occasion, the pub giant has announced it will keep all of its central London locations open.

The branches will be open from 8am until midnight to serve food and drink to the millions of mourners expected to descend on the capital.

But most of Spoons' 851 pubs around the country will not open until after the state funeral, around 1pm, with regular trading hours after that.

JD Wetherspoon has announced it will keep all of its central London locations, railway station and airport pubs open during the Queen's funeral, with other pub chains also staying open.

12:16

Queue reaches four miles in length as it snakes past Tower Bridge

The queue to view the Queen's coffin has now snaked its way past one of London's most famous sights.

People joining the line to see Her Majesty will now find themselves slowly walking past Tower Bridge as the now four-mile-long queue continues to increase in size.

Organisers have said once the line reaches Southwark Park they will prevent more people from joining as it will have reached maximum capacity.

12:02

Queue of thousands of mourners is 'one of the most moving parts of the week'

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described witnessing thousands of mourners queuing to pay their respects to the Queen as 'one of the most moving parts of the week'.

Justin Welby shook hands and posed for selfies with dozens of people who were waiting to view the Queen lying in state, and performed a blessing on a 10-year-old girl.

By 10am on Thursday, the queue leading up to Westminster Hall was around three miles long and stretched past London Bridge to HMS Belfast.

Mr Welby told reporters that seeing thousands of people flood to pay their respects had been 'one of the most moving parts of this week'.

'In one sense, the people here stand for all those in the country who would like to be here and can't be,' he said.

'I think it shows a sense of deep affection for the stability that the Queen represented and gave us.'

The Archbishop spoke to police officers and stewards who were manning the queue and paused to perform a blessing on 10-year-old Eva Garcia, who was in line with her father.

Eva, whose family are Anglican and moved to London from the US two weeks ago, told PA the moment was 'very special' to her.

Her father, Juan Garcia, 41, added: 'Eva is our oldest and it was really amazing.

'To have a leader of the church pray for your child in that way, I was very emotional.'

11:57

Mourners wanting to join back of queue directed to CALRIFORNIA

Mourners hoping to see the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall stumbled into a problem finding the back of the line - after a technical glitch by the government's official queue tracker directed them to cities in America.

In a bid to help travellers find the back of the snaking line, the Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) had directed people to a livestream of a map showing the queue's location.

But on Wednesday evening, civil servants from DCMS admitted that human error was to blame for the live queue tracker promoting inaccurate locations for the line.

The DCMS had been relying heavily on location service What3Words.com, which uses geographic coordinates to pinpoint an exact location correct to three square metres.

But out of the first five codes published, four led to the wrong place entirely - with one directing people more almost 5,320 miles away to the city of Fresno, in California. Others sent people to Charlotte, in North Carolina, or to a town near Leeds.

Government officials blamed human error for the gaffe on Wednesday evening which directed people to cities in America instead of the back of the queue in London.

11:50

Lloyds to ring Lutine Bell to mark death of Queen and ascension of King Charles

Lloyds of London is to sound the Lutine Bell to mark the death of the Queen and the reign of Britain's new King.

A single ring of the historic bell will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II and start the ceremony at the central London headquarters of the insurance and reinsurance marketplace.

The bell will also be rung twice to acclaim the new King Charles III and will bring Thursday's ceremony in the underwriting room to an end.

A spokesman said the ceremony - which is open to Lloyd's passholders, including members of the Lloyd's market and employees of the Corporation of Lloyd's - will provide a chance for people to come together to remember the Queen and express support for the new King.

The bell, which is now only rung rarely, was salvaged from HMS Lutine, whose shipwreck in 1799 was one of Lloyd's largest and most famous claims, cementing its reputation for being able to settle any claim.

The Lloyd's building, the underwriting room and all global offices will close for the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Lloyd's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said: 'Our thoughts remain with the royal household at this sad time.

'We were fortunate to host Her Majesty at Lloyd's on a number of occasions during her reign and all who were there cherish the memory of those visits.

'In recent years we have worked alongside His Majesty King Charles in support of his Sustainable Markets Initiative and look forward to continuing our close association with this important work to create a more sustainable world.'

The union flag at Lloyd's will fly at half-mast until after the funeral.

A book of condolence has been placed in the underwriting room.

11:46

Liz Truss to meet world leaders for talks before Queen's funeral

Liz Truss is expected to meet Joe Biden and other world leaders for private talks before the Queen's state funeral next week.

The US president and Emmanuel Macron are among the senior figures due to fly into London for the ceremony on Monday.

It is understood several leaders have requested meetings with the PM, who only took charge in Downing Street last Tuesday.

However, as a mark of respect to the former monarch no details or photographs of their discussions will be released, and there will be no press conferences.

Meanwhile, Tories have been voicing anger over China being invited to send a representative to the state funeral.

US president Joe Biden is among the senior figures due to fly into London for the state funeral on Monday.

11:38

Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at lying-in-state service

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said.

On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall by car.

She was joined by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex - who 'swallowed back tears' - and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who adopted a 'pitch-perfect expression' as they joined their husbands and other Royals for the service in the historic hall.

The Royal Family 'appeared as choreographed as flying geese for this appearance, walking in a very formal formation,' according to body language expert Judi James.

11:26

Theresa May joins mourners, but there's anger as she's able to jump the queue

Theresa May has joined thousands of Britons paying their respects to the Queen at Her Majesty's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

The former prime minister, together with her husband Sir Philip May, was spotted joining the queue filing past the Queen's coffin.

But, unlike the majority of those in attendance, the Mays did not seem to have queued for many hours for their chance to pay tribute to the late monarch.

As an MP, Mrs May is entitled to jump to the front of the queue - which stretches for almost three miles from Westminster to London Bridge - and gain immediate entry to Westminster Hall.

They are also entitled to four timed entry tickets, letting friends or family also avoid the long wait.

The special treatment for MPs, which also applies to peers, has been condemned by some of the thousands waiting in line for their brief chance to pay their respects.

The former prime minister, together with her husband Sir Philip May, was spotted joining the queue filing past the Queen's coffin.

11:23

'We're sorry - we got this one wrong': British Cycling apologises for state funeral guidance

British Cycling has apologised after advising people not to ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral on Monday.

The governing body had said that 'as a mark of respect' cycle sport events, club rides, coaching sessions and community programmes should be cancelled, and it recommended people cycling on the day do so outside the hours of Her Majesty's funeral.

However, it has now performed a U-turn after stinging criticism from its members, and issued an apology on its social media.

It says it has now updated its guidance and said it is up to 'individuals and clubs' to decide for themselves whether they ride on September 19.

We're sorry - we got this one wrong. Full guidance: https://t.co/Q5vG08EEnL pic.twitter.com/ahk17taH93 — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) September 15, 2022

11:12

Astonishing view of miles-long queue from the skies over London

This remarkable drone footage shows the sheer number of people who have joined the queue to get into Westminster Hall.

The line can be seen snaking its way out of Westminster across to the south side of the River Thames, where ti then travels east past the London Eye and Shakespeare's Globe.

As of 11am the queue is approximately 3.5 miles long, with the entry point close to Tower Bridge.

11:06

Military heroes honoured with Queen's funeral invitations

British military heroes who hold the Victoria Cross - including an RAF ace who sunk a German U-boat then landed his damaged plane while wounded during the Second World War and an Iraq War veteran who saved his comrades during an ambush by Islamist militants - will all be invited to the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey next week, it has emerged.

All recipients of the VC - the highest and most prestigious award of Britain's honours system introduced in 1856 by Queen Victoria during the Crimean War - or the George Cross will be asked to attend the ceremony in London on Monday, September 19.

This means the three living VC holders - World War Two pilot John Alexander Cruickshank, Nepalese Gurkha recipient Rambahadur Limbu and Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry - will join world leaders including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, Jair Bolsonaro and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the service.

They will be joined by all living holders of the GC, which was created in 1940 by Elizabeth II's father King George VI during the Blitz.

British military heroes who hold the Victoria Cross - including an RAF ace who sunk a German U-boat then landed his damaged plane while wounded - will be invited to the Queen's funeral on Monday.

10:53

Sea of floral tributes at Sandringham head of Prince of Wales' visit

When Prince William and his wife Kate arrive at Sandringham House today they will be greeted by a sea of floral tributes.

Since news of the Queen's death was announced seven days ago, hundreds of well-wishers have paid their respects to Her Majesty at the gates of her Norfolk estate.

The Norwich Gates have become impassible, such is the depth and breadth of the tributes left in memory of the late monarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the house today to view these tributes.

10:47

Royal superfan to spend full 10 days of mourning camped on The Mall

John Loughrey is one of a small number of royal well-wishers camping on The Mall for the full 10 days of mourning for the Queen.

The 67-year-old said the experience of camping outside Buckingham Palace in the cold and rain is beginning to take its toll on himself and his friend, Maria Scott, 51.

'We came down immediately and have never gone back - I've forgotten what a bed is like,' he said.

'We're lacking food and water at the moment. It's amazing that we are still standing. We are getting three hours of sleep every night.'

He said the conditions on Tuesday night, the evening when the Queen's body was returned to London, were particularly tough.

'My tent was soaking wet, my socks were soaking wet... my sleeping bag. It was absolutely flooded. We were soaked to the skin.

'I then said to myself 'John, get yourself together - we're here for Her Majesty to show her respect'.'

Mr Loughrey, from south London, said that adding a statue of the Queen to Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth would be a fitting memorial.

'She was the mother of the nation and the mother of the world. She deserves it.'

10:37

Queue now more than three miles long

The queue in central London is continuing to grow, with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport saying it is now approximately 3.2 miles long.

People wanting to join the line are being told to that the nearest landmark to the entrance is Tower Bridge, with pictures showing the iconic landmark looming large behind people in the queue.

10:18

Canadian to camp outside The Mall for a full week

Bernadette Christie, 68, flew into the UK on Wednesday from Canada and plans to camp outside on The Mall for a full week, leaving two days after the Queen's funeral takes place on Monday.

Ms Christie said she booked a flight to London from the Canadian province of Alberta two minutes after the Queen's death was announced last week.

She added: 'Thirty-six hours of no sleep and here I am. It's crazy but it's worth it.

'The weather is similar to Alberta, everything is cold and damp.'

Ms Christie said that she wanted to show her respect to the Queen by camping outside Buckingham Palace in the colours of the Canadian flag: 'She was the only leader on the planet that everybody knew, she was a grandmother to all of us.'

10:10

Archbishop of Canterbury praises Queen's 'remarkable' wisdom

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as 'someone whose wisdom was remarkable' and said he was not at all surprised by the scale of the turnout for her lying in state.

While walking to meet mourners in the queue through The Victoria Tower Gardens in central London, Justin Welby added that he was feeling 'hopeful' for the future.

Speaking about the Queen, the Archbishop told the PA news agency: 'She was someone you could trust totally, completely and absolutely, whose wisdom was remarkable, whose experience - I was the seventh Archbishop of Canterbury who she would have known - who really understood things and who prayed.'

When asked whether the turnout for the Queen's funeral might be even greater than the crowds seen for Pope John Paul II, he said: 'It will be what it will be. We'll see.'

On what the Queen's death means for the future of the nation, the archbishop said: 'It means we will move seamlessly to another person who will demonstrate service for the country, and see their role not as over everyone, but to serve the country and the constitution.'

09:59

Royal Family wants 'minimum disruption' for Queen's funeral

King Charles and the Royal Family want there to be ‘minimum disruption’ for the public on the day of the Queen’s funeral, it is understood.

Decisions to close food banks, postpone funerals and cancel hospital appointments are causing problems across the country.

A royal source told the Daily Mail: ‘While we appreciate people wanting to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth appropriately and respectfully, it is up to individual organisations to decide how they do that, balancing it with the need to cause minimum disruption to others.

‘There have been no blanket instructions from the Royal Household for cancellations of events, services or transport links.’

Bosses have claimed they are doing so out of respect for the late Queen, but sources said there have been no orders from the Royal Household for events, services or transport to close.

King Charles and the Royal Family want there to be 'minimum disruption' for the public on the day of the Queen's funeral, a source has told the Daily Mail.

09:55

Queue makes its way down London's iconic riverfront

The queue for Westminster Hall makes its way east along the River Thames for nearly three miles.

With waiting times expected to reach more than 12 hours today, those lining up will have plenty of time to take in the view of central London.

The entry point is close to Southwark Cathedral at the moment, meaning people just starting to queue now will get a lovely view of the City of London.

As they make their way closer to Westminster those lining up will see landmarks across the river such as St Paul's Cathedral and Charing Cross.

On the south side of the river they will make their way past Shakespeare's Globe, the National Theatre and the London Eye, before crossing over towards the Houses of Parliament.

09:42

French President Emmanuel Macron confirms he will attend Queen's funeral

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that he will be attending the Queen's funeral in London on Monday.

Mr Macron, who paid tribute to Her Majesty in a touching three minute speech earlier this week, said he spoke with King Charles last night to offer his condolences.

He is the latest world leader to confirm he will be going to next week's service, with the likes of US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also saying they will be there.

The ties between France and the United Kingdom are unbreakable. We will continue to strengthen them, following the path laid by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 15, 2022

09:37

Celtic fans mock Queen's death with 'F*** The Crown' taunts

Celtic fans mocked the Queen's death with a banner that read 'F*** The Crown' and chants of 'if you hate the royal family, clap your hands' last night – while Rangers defied Uefa's ban on British teams playing the national anthem.

Scottish football is divided by sectarianism and many fans who follow Rangers identify themselves as Protestant and unionist, while many who support Celtic identify themselves as Catholic and Irish republicans.

Celtic fans unveiled the offensive banner just before their Champions League clash with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk last night, with BT Sport forced to apologise after honing in on it at the game played in Warsaw.

All UK teams playing home or away were allowed to hold a one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the Queen, who died last week. But following a pre-match meeting between Celtic, Shakhtar and Uefa, it was decided there would be no silence before kick-off. Players from both teams did wear black armbands in Her Majesty's memory.

However, the sentiment clearly wasn't shared by an element of the travelling Celtic support. Just before kick-off a banner was unveiled that read: 'F*** The Crown.'

Celtic fans unveiled the offensive banner just before their Champions League clash with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk last night, with BT Sport forced to apologise.

09:29

Queue of mourners snaking back towards Southwark Cathedral

Despite the early hour, the queue of mourners snaking its way through central London is already getting longer.

As of 9.03am it was 2.8 miles long, with the back of the line close to Southwark Cathedral.

But how long will it take to work your way from the back of the line to Westminster Hall?

Details on how the public can see the Queen's lying-in-state period in London have been revealed, with people warned to expect long queues of 'many hours' and tight security over the following days.

09:21

Man who climbed into Queen's bedroom in 1982 lights a candle for late monarch

The man who broke into the Queen's bedroom 40 years ago has said he is 'sad that she has gone'.

Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace twice in 1982, managing to enter the Queen's bedroom and waking her up when he opened the curtains.

Fagan, who is schizophrenic, spoke to the Queen about his family for around 10 minutes.

The monarch apparently thought the intruder was just a drunk member of the palace staff.

Queen Elizabeth got out of bed and said she would leave the room to get someone, sending for a footman who gave Fagan whiskey until the police arrived.

He said: 'I am quite sad that she has gone. I don't want to say anything more - just that I hope she rests in peace.

'I have no plans to go to the funeral but I have been to church to light a candle for her and hopefully it is all behind me.'

Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace in 1982, entering the Queen's bedroom and waking her up when he climbed in the window. He said he is 'sad that she has gone'.

09:17

Preparations begin for foreign delegations coming to Her Majesty's funeral

Hundreds of foreign heads of state and dignitaries have been invited to the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

The first of these will begin to arrive in the coming days, with the Australian delegation set to include Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and a selection of invited guests including Gai Waterhouse and Dylan Alcot.

Those invited will fly to London on Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), like the one pictured below, planes in the next couple of days.

09:03

Mourner's pay respect to Queen for 'long years of service'

Among the ever-growing queue of people wanting to pay their respects to Her Majesty are people not just from Britain, but Commonwealth nations too.

Parbatee and Bobby Manoo, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, said they wished to thank the Queen after her 'long years of service not just to Britain but all of the Commonwealth'.

Mr Parbatoo, 53, said: 'We have a long history with the monarch. When I was a young chap, the Queen and Prince Philip visited in the early 80s and she passed just in front of our house, so we saw her probably twice or three times.'

Mrs Parbatee, 48, said: 'I think she has always been a constant and steady in her duty, responsibilities and how she has respected people.'

08:56

What happens next as the Queen lies in state?

With Her Majesty set to lie in state at Westminster Hall for the next few days, up to 1million people are expected to queue to pay their respects.

But what happens in the meantime before her funeral on Monday?

Today

King Charles will have a private day of reflection and is not expected to attend any public events, though it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left at the estate by members of the public, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel to Manchester, where they will light a candle in memory of the Queen and view floral tributes in St Ann's Square.

Tomorrow

The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while lying in state continues.

Saturday and Sunday

The lying in state continues and heads of state will begin to arrive for the funeral.

Members of the public are invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday to remember the Queen.

Monday

There will be a national bank holiday to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen's funeral.

Lying in state will continue until 6.30am.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised and a national two-minute silence is expected to be held.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George's Chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen's.

08:48

Queue of mourners is more than two-and-a-half miles long

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is posting updates about the queue on its Twitter page.

According to the Government department as of 7.53am this morning the end of the line was near Borough Market, approximately 2.6 miles from Westminster.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 07:53AM 15 Sept Queue end currently near Borough Market Forecast is light cloud What3words: homes.reap.adopt Tracker: https://t.co/MzGcxzsSEg Plan ahead: https://t.co/0Hjbs60fDm Journey planner: https://t.co/XnDRCfljTD pic.twitter.com/25yMWICXb8 — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 15, 2022

08:44

Military march through streets at 4am in state funeral rehearsal

As the Queen lies in state today, early morning rehearsals continue for the state funeral that will see more than 1million people take to the streets of London to mourn Her Majesty.

Pallbearers who will convey the late monarch on her final journey carried an empty coffin draped in black fabric in the middle of night, gently processing through Westminster Abbey in the dark.

Soldiers and marines marched from Buckingham Palace to Parliament Square at 4am to funeral music as the world prepares to say goodbye to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning, and saw the State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.

Hundreds of mourners who had waited in line overnight to visit the late monarch lying in state left Westminster Hall to see the thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform taking part in the preparations for Monday's event.

Pallbearers who will convey the late monarch on her final journey carried an empty coffin draped in black fabric in the middle of night, gently processing through Westminster Abbey in the dark.

08:25

Where do I join the queue and is there a fast-track option?

Your questions answered on the Queen lying in state.

Where do I join the queue and is there a fast-track option?

How long is the queue? Last night it was already some 2.5 miles, meaning a wait of 12 hours. Ministers warn people could have to wait 30 hours or more.

08:16

Sombre mood takes over as people arrive in Westminster Hall

The mood shift between people queueing and then arriving at Westminster Hall is being widely reported as significant.

Those who were chatting and making friends with people in the lengthy queue are then falling silent on arrival at the Palace of Westminster.

The grand building which is currency home to the late monarch's coffin is a place of contemplative silence as mourners pay their respects.

08:09

Harry and Meghan's children will reportedly not be granted HRH status when they are appointed prince and princess by King Charles III.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, are expected to be officially made prince and princess in the near future as Charles has agreed to issue a Letters Patent to grant the titles.

But following tense talks between the new King over recent days, the Sussexes have been left 'furious' that their children will not also get HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan 'angry as Archie and Lilibet will not get HRH titles'

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, are expected to be officially made prince and princess in the near future as Charles has agreed to issue a Letters Patent to grant the titles.

08:03

The look on the Countess of Wessex's face – her eyes red-rimmed, biting her bottom lip to stop it trembling – said it all.

At the sound of a clipped 'left turn' from outside, Sophie glanced nervously through the open door as if she couldn't quite believe this was the beginning of the end.

The sight of four royal women waiting for Her Majesty's coffin at the entrance to historic Westminster Hall sparked memories of 'the three Queens' – Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Mary – all mourning King George VI in the same hall in 1952.

REBECCA ENGLISH: The sight of four royal women waiting for Her Majesty's coffin at the entrance to historic Westminster Hall sparked memories of 'the three Queens' mourning King George VI in 1952.

07:57

Theresa May pays her respects in Westminster Hall

Theresa May has entered Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth.

The former Prime Minister arrived in the Palace of Westminster with her husband just before 8am this morning.

07:56

King Charles' accession feels like 'an enormous changing of the seasons'

Labour MP Chris Bryant said the accession of the King feels like 'an enormous changing of the seasons'.

He said the reception of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall on Wednesday was 'really moving'.

On the King's appearance in Parliament on Monday, he said: 'It's very strange, isn't it? I instinctively always call him, still, Prince Charles. Your mind has to make an accommodation to it.

'It feels, I think, like an enormous changing of the seasons.'

Reflecting on the Queen's reign, he said: 'One thing I referred to in my tribute to Her Majesty was one of the things that has changed dramatically in her lifetime - under her reign, is the way gay couples are seen and the fact that I was able to enter a civil partnership.

'So being able to see that enormous change, I think... some people have referred to her as the rock on which modern Britain was founded. I understand what they mean. It's not how I saw it. I saw her more as a sturdy oak that knew how to bend in the wind. And I think that's a really important principle for monarchy - being able to bend in the wind to accommodate the world as it changes.'

07:52

Lying-in-state queue roughly two miles long this morning

Overnight people queued to visit Westminster Hall and pay their respects.

The young and old are among those who will be visiting the late monarch.

This morning, the queue is approximately two miles long.

07:47

Guard faints off the podium while holding vigil beside Queen's coffin

Last night a guard fainted off the podium while holding vigil next to the Queen's Coffin as she lies in state inside the Palace of Westminster.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have been queuing to pay their final respects to the monarch following her death at Balmoral on Thursday.

But onlookers were aghast when a guard began swaying on his feet moments before he collapsed.

The man had moments earlier briefly stepped off the podium before retaking his place as other servicemen joined him for a changeover.

But seconds later he blacked out and fell forwards, landing sprawled on the stone floor to loud gasps from bystanders queueing to pay their respects.

The live stream also cut out for several minutes as police rushed to the man’s aid.

07:43

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have left London and returned to their respective homes after days of public events paying tribute to the Queen - as the new monarch is granted 24 hours to contemplate his mother's death ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The royal couple were seen landing in Camilla's estate in Reybridge near Lacock, Wiltshire at around 4.30pm this afternoon, shortly after leaving the late Queen's procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The Royal aircraft landed in a field alongside the Queen Consort's home, Ray Mill House. The landing was welcomed by an audience of just three people in contrast to the huge number of people seen waiting at Royal residences across Britain this week as the grieving family arrived.

King Charles and the Queen Consort's helicopter landed in Wiltshire this afternoon, an hour after leaving the the late Queen's procession from Buckingham Place to the Palace of Westminster.

07:41

Will Prince Harry seize the opportunity for reconciliation his brother and father have given?

Just as it had 25 years and eight days ago, the September sun shone down on William and Harry as they walked side by side behind their grandmother’s coffin. But everything else was different.

A quarter of a century before they were brothers united in grief at the sudden death of their mother and the fraternal bonds of shared loss seemed unbreakable.

Yesterday only their mutual sorrow at the passing of the Queen remained. Rarely has the relationship between princes once so close looked so strained, nor the gulf between them so wide.

Will Harry seize the opportunity for reconciliation he has been given?

RICHARD KAY: Just as it had 25 years ago, the sun shone down on William and Harry as they walked side by side behind their grandmother's coffin through London on Wednesday.

07:40

King's Counsel to lay wreath in memory of the Queen

King's Counsel will take part in wreath laying after the death of the Queen today.

Senior barristers, now known as KCs instead of QCs after the proclamation of the King, have been invited to dress in robes and court mourning attire.

They will then gather outside the Old Bailey before walking to Gray's Inn Chapel for the ceremony.

07:39

King Charles has a 'private day of reflection' at Highgrove

Today the King is having a private day of reflection.

On Wednesday afternoon, the King led the royal family in a public display of homage by walking behind the Queen's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until the state funeral on Monday.

Charles then returned to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening.

He will have a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

In the detailed planning for the aftermath of the Queen's death - known as 'London Bridge' - a day was set aside at this point for the new monarch to have some time away from public duties.

The period will allow the King to pause, but it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.

The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

07:36

Guards rehearse this morning for the Queen's funeral

Final preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II are taking place in London, as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.

The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning, and saw the State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.

The sound of bagpipes began at 2.45am, signalling the start of the procession and echoing through the quiet streets of London.

The Scots Guards marched away from New Palace Yard and on to the Abbey, and were followed by the sailors pulling the gun carriage using white ropes, and several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback.

Four soldiers stood either side of the coffin as it was taken into Westminster Abbey, where indoor procedures were also rehearsed.

Mournful brass and drums heralded the coffin leaving the Abbey, and the procession began its next journey, along Whitehall on to Wellington Arch.

Many of London's streets had been sealed off for the operation, and several police officers marshalled members of the public out of Westminster Hall and away from the closed roads.

The drums and trumpets of the procession could be heard from streets away, as the rest of the city remained largely silent.

At around 5.20am, the sound of brass playing God Save The Queen rang out from under the arch, before the state hearse departed through the Apsley Gate of Hyde Park between rows of Household Cavalry.

The procession continued to play in the half-light, and Beethoven's Funeral March and the hymn Jerusalem could be heard before the sun came up.

Given the time of day and the extensive road closures, a far smaller crowd was present for the end of the rehearsal at Wellington Arch.

However, a few had managed to rejoin the procession near Hyde Park after seeing the stepping off in Westminster, and stayed out in the cold until its conclusion.

Aidan Conway, from Islington, watched the rehearsal and told the PA news agency: 'I was in the West End at the theatre and I went for a little night cycle just down the Mall out of interest, maybe to see the flowers.

'A policeman told me there was going to be a rehearsal at 2.30, helpfully, so I thought I'd stick around.'

He added: 'It's peaceful. It's not the real thing, but I think it's almost closer than you're going to get to the real thing unless you're going to queue for a day.

'The city at night is incredible anyway, it's beautiful. The rehearsals are quite remarkable.'

The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, before the procession makes its way to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle.

A committal service will then be conducted in St George's Chapel in Windsor.

07:31

Lying-in-state queue moving at 0.5 miles per hour

Under Waterloo Bridge, the British Film Institute has set up a big screen showing clips from documentaries about the Queen's life to those waiting in the queue.

The queue itself is moving at around 0.5 miles per hour.

The queue to view the Queen's lying in state has shortened overnight, reaching Blackfriars Bridge.

A steady stream of people continues to join the queue along London's South Bank as the day begins in the capital.

07:28

Mourners have shared cheery camaraderie, egg sandwiches and biscuits in their 50-hour wait to see the Queen, as people queued through the night to pay their final respects to the late monarch.

Tens of thousands of mourners have made friends and shared food during the queue through the night to visit the Queen's coffin sitting inside the Palace of Westminster.

In a line that stretched for nearly three miles, well-wishers made their way along the bank of London's River Thames, as hymns played across the Southbank, with many joining in song.

Yesterday the first people in the queue for the Queen's lying-in-state ate 'pizza blessed by God' after camping overnight and waiting hours to be granted access to Westminster Hall, where the fallen monarch will remain until 6.30am on Monday.

Mourners have shared cheery camaraderie, egg sandwiches and biscuits in their 50-hour wait to see the Queen, as people queued through the night to pay their final respects to the late monarch.

07:27

