ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate's tribute to the Queen: Princess of Wales wears Her Majesty's diamond and pearl drop earrings as she joins her husband William at Sandringham

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen today as she donned the late monarch's diamond and pearl drop earrings to join Prince William to look at floral tributes in Sandringham.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, has been by her husband's side since it was announced his grandmother had died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, as she is now known, looked deep in thought as she arrived in Norfolk for the walkabout.

The royal mother-of-three was dressed in a smart black coat with a black dress for the occasion, carrying a small black handbag to complete her outfit.

Meanwhile she paid tribute to her husband's late grandmother by wearing a set of the Queen's pearl earrings for the occasion.

The royal couple were seen slowly looking down at a sea of floral tributes in Sandringham today, while the Prince pointed down at individual cards and objects.

It has been a busy period for the royal mother-of-three, who only recently moved her family to a new home in Windsor and took her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to their first day at school last week.

Yesterday, she supported her husband and other senior royals as they paid tribute to the Queen at the funeral procession through central London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGTf8_0hxFg5xm00
Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen today as she donned the late monarch's diamond and pearl drop earrings to join Prince William to look at floral tributes in Sandringham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TjlJ_0hxFg5xm00
The new Princess of Wales , 40, has been by her husband's side since it was announced his grandmother had died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFPRY_0hxFg5xm00
The royal mother-of-three was dressed in a smart black coat with a black dress for the occasion, carrying a small black handbag to complete her outfit

The mother-of-three has worn the earrings on a number of occasions in the past, including earlier this week as she joined the royal family to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace.

It has been an extremely busy period for the royal mother-of-three, who has been supporting her husband Prince William publicly, and no doubt helping her children adjust to life without their Gan-Gan.

The death of their great-grandmother the Queen will be a heavy blow to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, as they and their parents begin a new life at Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle - where Her Majesty spent most of the year.

Last week 'the gang', as they call themselves, chased up the steps of their new prep, prompting beams of delight from William and Kate who held their hands when they arrived. Within 48 hours the country was in mourning - but the Duchess decided to stay in Windsor to support the children at school as William flew to Aberdeenshire on a RAF jet.

Prince William, now heir to the throne, rushed to Scotland in an attempt to see his grandmother before she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WG8kv_0hxFg5xm00
The new Princess of Wales, 40, has been by her husband's side since it was announced his grandmother had died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral

Kate, formerly known as the Duchess of Cambridge, now holds the titles of the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess of Wales - the first member of the Royal Family to hold the title since Princess Diana.

A source earlier this week said the new Princess of Wales 'appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path'.

The royal source said: 'The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

'The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.'

In his first televised address to the nation since the death of the Queen last week, King Charles III confirmed his son Prince William would inherit his title of the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate would become Princess.

The King said: 'Today, I am proud to create [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.'

Since the 14th century the title of the Princess of Wales has been used by the wives of the Princes of Wales. However, it is a courtesy title.

Since then, Kate has remained a stoic presence by Prince William's side, accompanying him at a royal walkabout in Windsor alongside his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, as well as at the funeral procession yesterday.

She was also among the royals who received the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

She and her husband Prince William joined Harry and Meghan for dinner at Buckingham Palace after receiving their grandmother's coffin.

It is considered to be the latest sign that the brothers have put aside their strained relationship to present a united front as the Royal Family mourns the passing of Her Majesty, Page Six reports.

And yesterday, the brothers stood side-by-side to honour the Queen as her body was moved to Westminster Hall.

In scenes resembling the funeral of their mother Princess Diana 25 years ago, the William and Harry walked side-by-side for the poignant 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace.

Their spouses travelled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Meanwhile Prince William paid a deeply personal tribute to his 'Grannie' the Queen earlier this week, saying that she was by his side on the 'happiest and saddest days of my life'.

The Prince of Wales said in a statement released on Instagram that while the world was mourning the loss of an 'extraordinary leader', he had lost his 'grandmother'.

He referenced the family holidays they spent with his children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, and thanked the Queen for the support and guidance she gave to him and Kate.

William wrote: 'On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

'I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

'My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

'She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

'I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

'I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

'My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

'I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle 'requested one to one meeting with King Charles ahead of her return to California after the Queen's funeral', claims royal expert

Meghan Markle is claimed to have requested a 'one-to-one' meeting with King Charles to heal rifts before her departure to California with Harry after the Queen's funeral, a royal reporter has alleged. Neil Sean, an entertainment correspondent who has appeared on NBC News, MSNBC and Access Hollywood, said that he...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disgraced King Juan Carlos of Spain defies government who 'asked him not to attend' the Queen's funeral and arrives with his wife Sofía for the 'reception of the century' at Buckingham Palace

Disgraced former King Juan Carlos of Spain has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen's state funeral amid a row over his attendance. The former monarch, 84, who currently lives in Abu Dhabi, was reportedly asked not to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchéz.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte, 7, spotted advising her brother Prince George on royal protocol as the Queen's coffin went past after funeral service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her older brother Prince George a lesson in royal protocol today during a moment of levity amid the Queen's final send off today. The youngster was spotted telling her sibling that he 'has to bow', as the Queen's coffin went past while en route to Windsor, following Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey today.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Daily Mail

REVEALED: President Biden was 14 rows back at the Queen's funeral because precedent demanded Commonwealth leaders and world royalty took closest seats

A quirk of royal protocol meant that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were sat 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral yesterday. There were raised eyebrows when Mr Biden and his wife were placed seven rows from the back in a service attended by around 2,000 world leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh

The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Princess Of Wales#Prince Of Wales#Celebrities Gossip#Uk
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Woman who appeared to be shunned by man shaking hands with visitors at Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to England

The mourner seemingly blanked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal. Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed reaction to not...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Palace hits back over claim Prince Harry was 'last to know' about Queen's death

Palace aides reacted angrily to claims last night that Prince Harry had been given just five minutes' notice of his grandmother's death before it was made public. A newspaper report said the devastated royal had been the last to know about her passing – and was even told after Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Daily Telegraph suggested this was a further example of the rift between the prince and his family.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go

Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

United by their grief for the Queen: The moment stony-faced King Charles, William, Harry and Andrew waited together at Windsor Castle to escort monarch to her final resting place

Extraordinary new photos have emerged of the Royal Family waiting together at Windsor Castle as they prepared to escort the Queen to her final resting place in St George's Chapel. The pictures show a family scene that is both ordinary and - given their positions, uniforms and the intensely public...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet

In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Why Princess Mary of Denmark was a no-show at the Queen's funeral: Aussie-born royal was UNINVITED after the British Foreign Office made a 'regrettable error' - sparking outrage in Denmark

The Danish royal family was forced to leave Princess Mary at home after her invite to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was rescinded just days before due to a 'regrettable error' from the British Foreign Office. Eagle-eyed royal commentators noted the distinct absence of the Australian-born Mary despite her husband Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bizarre moment Tracy Grimshaw suggests grief-stricken King Charles, 73, is so 'exhausted' by the Queen's 'long' funeral march he needs a NAP in the car while riding behind his mother's coffin

Tracy Grimshaw made a bizarre suggestion that King Charles, 73, must have been so 'exhausted' following the Queen's funeral that he may have had a 'nap in the car' while on route to his mother's burial. The veteran journalist was co-hosting Nine's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with Peter...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Harry has a big role to play... but he needs to ditch the book': Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown urges Duke to seize on feeling of unity after Queen's death but warns there will be 'no trust' unless he gives up memoir

Prince Harry 'has a big role to play' in the Royal Family but needs to 'ditch' his upcoming memoir to regain his relatives' trust, Tina Brown said today. The former Vanity Fair editor suggested the freeze in hostilities between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Prince of Wales, made it a good time to build bridges if he wanted to become more involved.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Read the heartbreaking words four-year-old Prince Louis uttered to mum Kate after the Queen's death: 'He's asking many questions'

The Princess of Wales has made a heartbreaking admission to Australia's Governor-General after the pair met alongside other dignitaries before the Queen's funeral. Kate spoke to David Hurley at Buckingham Palace on Saturday about how her three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were handling the sudden loss of their great-grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

607K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy